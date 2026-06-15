Brandon Bussi Filled The Hurricanes’ Last Hole

The story of the 2026 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes is that of a team that made a lot of smart decisions over a period of many years and was eventually rewarded. Sebastian Aho, drafted in the second round in 2015, has been the foundational forward ever since they started making the playoffs as likeable upstarts back in 2018-19. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour, whose first year on the job coincided with the beginning of their playoff appearance streak, has spearheaded and maintained an effective and attractive style of play in which Carolina consistently outworks their opposition to earn the majority of a game's chances. And while there was no obvious path through the second- and third-round roadblocks that the Canes continuously hit, the more recent moves that they made—signing Nikolaj Ehlers, drafting Jackson Blake in the fourth round, getting Logan Stankoven from Dallas—look like works of genius after their offensive contributions to this Cup run.

All of those ingredients got Carolina into the Final for the first time since 2006. But they needed one more burst of inspiration to bring it home. Goaltender Brandon Bussi, an undrafted 27-year-old who had never made it out of the minors before this season, came on in relief after two months on the bench to replace a burned-out and banged-up Frederik Andersen. He was the winning goalie in the final three games of this series, letting in fewer pucks each start to lead up to a clinching shutout in Game 6. His entrance timed exactly with the team's rise from its lowest point. Starting with Game 3's four-goal comeback that ended unsuccessfully in overtime, the Canes outscored the Knights 16-6 with Bussi in the crease. That's how a guy becomes a Stanley Cup hero.

Brind'Amour's switch over to Bussi, even if it was mostly forced, contrasts dramatically with Vegas head coach John Tortorella's stubborn refusal to swap in Adin Hill for Carter Hart. Hill, admittedly, suffered through a gnarly regular season in which VGK almost missed the playoffs entirely. But he was a solid starter the year before, and the man who had helped Vegas win the Cup back in 2023. Maybe he wouldn't have made a difference, but asking if he might have been useful is certainly not "the stupidest question I've heard," as Torts put it when he so fiercely tried to protect Hart after Game 5.

As it stands, Hart outperformed Andersen as a shot-stopper, and then Bussi outperformed Hart. Not that it was all that high a bar to clear. In Bussi's first start, he allowed three goals on 21 shots as the Canes pulled out the win in the third—not a stellar performance but a tolerable one. In Game 5, except for goals from Pavel Dorofeyev at the beginning and end, Bussi was very strong in a 4-2 victory. In Game 6, he was plain old great—a Cup-winning shutout where he held strong to a slim lead for basically the entire night. It was a game without flaw, where Bussi complemented the masterful work of the Carolina skaters to deny Vegas in those few moments where the Knights managed to earn dangerous opportunities.

There's still an unsolvable element of playoff goaltending that defies logic. Sometimes it's the first-round pick who goes beast mode in the Finals to win Carolina a Cup, and sometimes it's the undrafted guy. I can't come up with a satisfying explanation for why exactly Bussi was the right netminder at the right time. But in one other glaring contrast to Hart, Bussi's made himself very easy to root for along the way. He was the inherent underdog; the broadcast's regular cuts to his family in the arena helped humanize him, too. I especially liked his on-ice interview during the celebration, which felt just a little more earnest and unpracticed than your typical hockey player soundbites. Asked what he told Brind'Amour after the final horn, he said, "I just thanked him for believing in me."

The Canes made a lot of smart decisions that led to this Cup. Believing in Brandon Bussi was the very last one, and every bit as important.