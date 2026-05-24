Nikolaj Ehlers Rewrote The Hurricanes’ Old Script

The Carolina Hurricanes have long known what they've been missing: a dynamite top-line presence (or two) who could force a breakthrough with sheer skill when the team's fundamentally sound play wasn't doing enough to give them an advantage late in the postseason. The underlying engine of the Canes was running without a hitch—this is their eighth straight year with a playoff series win. But in order to beat the very best of the best in the second and third rounds, which they have yet to do in the Rod Brind'Amour era, there was no way around the fact that the Canes needed more talent.

That's easier said than done, of course. Carolina tried their best to just go out and get a superstar when they traded for Mikko Rantanen last year, but they quickly had to annul the marriage after just 13 games because it was pretty clear that Moose was there against his will. Instead, they had to make bets on guys who weren't as well-regarded, hoping they'd get the best possible version. You can't argue with the results so far. Looking at their playoff leading scorers, Logan Stankoven was a then-rookie who was part of the return for Rantanen, Jackson Blake was a fourth-round pick in 2021, and now, alongside them on that leaderboard, is Nikolaj Ehlers, their big free-agent signing of the summer. On the day after the Canes' Game 2 win over Montreal to even the series at 1–1, he's looking like one of the best decisions this franchise has made.

Ehlers, a winger from Denmark, spent the first decade of his career in Winnipeg, potting between 20 and 30 goals in every single year except his rookie campaign and one where he missed a bunch of time due to injury. That made him something short of an elite NHL scorer but still the best prize of the 2025 free-agent class. It was the Canes who won his hand, and Ehlers delivered a right-on-pace 26 goals for them this past regular season. His playoffs started anonymously, as he missed a game and tallied just one assist in the Ottawa sweep, but he was very helpful against the Flyers in the second round. And on Saturday, with the Canes trying not to drop two straight at home to the Canadiens, Ehlers was downright indispensable.

Game 1 was a comfortable win for Montreal, but Game 2 was a much uglier sight. The Hurricanes' style has long been about keeping the puck as close to the other team's net as possible and winning on volume shooting, and this game was like an unsettling mutation of that ethos. The Habs were denied entry to the attacking zone again and again, displaying all the effectiveness of a 14-year-old trying to get past a nightclub bouncer. But even though the Canes were so good at cutting off that part of the rink, the Habs in turn played hard-nosed defense that stopped Carolina from enjoying clean looks. The goaltending of Jakub Dobes and a couple of successful Montreal pushes would have been enough to drop the Hurricanes into an 0–2 hole before the series shifted north—had Ehlers not been in the lineup.

Ehlers made the difference for the first time late in the middle period, with the score 1-1. Taking possession at center ice after the Canes boomed it out of their own end, Ehlers skated in on a couple of Montreal defenders, protecting the puck from their advances as he turned his back to the net. One defender had to go cover Jordan Staal, but before anyone could make another move, Ehlers turned and fired a shot that somehow slipped through Dobes and past the line. On paper, it's a lot to describe, but in practice it was one very smooth highlight.

Josh Anderson, a gritty player for a gritty game, scored his second goal of the night to equalize for the Habs in the third, which sent us into overtime. It is not an exaggeration to say that Montreal did nothing in that extra period; they couldn't even get a shot on net to add to their mere 12 from regulation. Less than four minutes in, Ehlers carried the puck across the blue line at speed after the Canes dispelled the faintest whiff of a Montreal counterattack. There were no defenders nearby that he needed to evade this time. Ehlers had space, he aimed for the top left corner, and he ended the game with a Carolina goal.

Had Montreal won this game, especially given their lack of shots, I would have confidently told you all we needed to know about this matchup. "Same old Canes," I would have said. "Always laying an egg in the conference final." But Ehlers is a new variable, and symbolic of the fact that these Canes are indeed better than the previous versions who got steamrolled by the legit contenders of the Eastern Conference. How much better? We'll find out when they get to Quebec.