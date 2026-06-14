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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A person dressed as Spiderman dances as New York Knicks fans celebrate their win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 14, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NBA

Scenes From The Street After A Knicks Title

10:50 AM EDT on June 14, 2026

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Days of humidity had finally broken with a thunderstorm the night before. Brazilians were all over midtown, getting ready for their World Cup game. Puerto Rican and Pride flags were everywhere. "Knicks in five" was no longer a shibboleth or even a prediction; it was now the city's standard greeting. It was a glorious Saturday to be out in New York.

The watch parties had started organically. Someone projecting the game onto the side of a building, or a deli tuning its window LED screen to show ABC instead of pictures of sandwiches. Near me, on Smith Street, one man had started by putting a TV in the back of his parked car and setting up a few lawn chairs; by Game 5 it had become the neighborhood spot. Every bar in the city was full, it seemed. Every official watch party sold out within seconds. But if you wanted to watch the game with others, you didn't need a plan. You just went outside. It was everywhere.

And when it was over and it was time to party, you were outside already. Here, some photos from the wire of Knicks fans reveling, and occasionally destroying. There were five assaults, according to the NYPD, and 63 arrests. That's tragic and detestable and embarrassing. But mostly it was joyful out there. It's often surprisingly easy, in a huge city, to feel alone. That wasn't possible this month. NYC had a vibe I can only really compare to the 2020 election results coming in, and the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, and the 2003 blackout, and the days after 9/11. A sense that we were in this thing together. This was about the Knicks, but the lesson was that sharing it had been the entire point all along. All you had to do was go outside.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: People watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in game 5 of the NBA finals on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won tonight's game in the best of seven series, they are the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in over 50 years. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, US - JUNE 13: NYPD riot squads and mounted horse units deployed across streets to disperse the New York Knicks fans who flooded the streets, caused chaos following NBA Championship victory in New York City, USA on June 13, 2026. While the Knicks clinched the coveted Larry O'Brien Trophy on the road by defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, local supporters gathered in the streets around Madison Square Garden to watch the broadcast. The festive celebrations rapidly deteriorated into unrest as groups of fans climbed atop a police car, shattering its windows, before setting fire to FIFA World Cup shuttle bus late into the night. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images
Knicks fans remove a street sign as they celebreated in midtown after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series, in New York, on June 14, 2026. The Knicks won the NBA Championship for the first time since 1973, for the third time in franchise history. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images)
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: People celebrate after the New York Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs in game 5 of the NBA finals on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won tonight's game in the best of seven series, they are the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in over 50 years. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: New Yorkers watch the closing moments of Game 5 of the NBA finals at Harlem Tavern on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks closed out the San Antonio Spurs to win their first championship since 1973. (Photo by Jeremy Weine/Getty Images)
Jeremy Weine/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: A person kicks a smoke canister as New York Knicks fans celebrate their win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: New York Knicks fans celebrate as they win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: New York Knicks fans climb lamp posts as they celebrate their win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: A New York Knicks fan holds an image of Jalen Brunson as fans celebrate their win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: New Yorkers celebrate on an A subway train after the Knicks win Game 5 of the NBA finals to secure the championship on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks closed out the San Antonio Spurs to win their first title since 1973. (Photo by Jeremy Weine/Getty Images)
Jeremy Weine/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: New Yorkers flood the street in Harlem as the Knicks win Game 5 of the NBA finals to win the championship on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks closed out the San Antonio Spurs to win their first championship since 1973. (Photo by Jeremy Weine/Getty Images)
Jeremy Weine/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 13: New York Knicks fans celebrate as they win against San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
A Knicks fan waves a flag while standing on top of a traffic light poles after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series, in New York, on June 14, 2026. The Knicks won the NBA Championship for the first time since 1973, for the third time in franchise history. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images)
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: New York Knicks fans climb on buses as they celebrate after they win the NBA Finals in Times Square on June 14, 2026 in New York City. The New York Knicks lead the San Antonio Spurs 3-1 and could win the franchise's first NBA championship since 1973 if they win tonight.(Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)
Adam Gray/Getty Images
Knicks fans hang off traffic light poles as they celebrate after the New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals to win the series, in New York, on June 14, 2026. The Knicks won the NBA Championship for the first time since 1973, for the third time in franchise history. (Photo by )
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
Knicks fans gather inside Wollman Rink in Central Park to watch Game 5 of the NBA finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, in New York, on June 13, 2026. (Photo by kena betancur / AFP via Getty Images)
Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images
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