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Back-To-Back Blown Leads, With Noah Kulwin Of ‘Blowback’

11:13 AM EDT on May 22, 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Actors Tracy Morgan (R) and Timothée Chalamet (3R) attend Game Two of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers on May 21, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
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You know what it is. Many-time NBR guest Noah Kulwin came back this week to talk about the two pretty incredible NBA Conference Finals we have going. Noah predicted both the Boston Celtics' ultimate fraudulence, as well as the New York Knicks' comeback in Game 1, so we had to bring him back. We also talked about the Oklahoman publishing an op-ed comparing the Oklahoma City Thunder to the state of Israel, which Samer wrote about this week.

Speaking of Israel, Noah's podcast Blowback (which is great!) is about to drop a mini-series about the history of the U.S.-Israel relationship. It's called "No Daylight," and it drops next Friday, May 29. Subscribe!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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