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The Father Who Stepped Back, With Tom Krell

10:12 AM EDT on May 12, 2026

DENVER , CO - APRIL 27: Christian Braun (0) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates making a three pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 125-113 win in game five of their NBA Playoffs series on Monday, April 27, 2026. The Timberwolves lead 3-2 as they head back to Minneapolis for game six. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post
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NBR hall of famer Tom Krell, who claimed to have reached basketball nirvana when he joined the show for the playoff mega-preview with Tom Ley one month ago, is back for another appearance on the show this week. He briefly had that state tested when his Denver Nuggets went out like chumps, but he recovered enough to put in another all-time performance.

Topics include: Christian Braun's facial hair, Anthony Edwards's heroism, fatherhood and the pursuit of romantic love vis-á-vis the two previous topics, the Mormonization of American culture, Adorno vs. Kierkegaard (in a basketball context), Darryn Peterson's apparent over-fondness for creatine, and so much more. Tom also shared a demo of a song he's working on under his stage name How To Dress Well that involves flipping a sample of Bones Hyland singing in his car on Instagram. This one's a banger.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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