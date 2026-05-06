Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
Podcasts

We Can’t Grow The Game Like This, With Danny Of Who’s Next

1:14 PM EDT on May 6, 2026

We can't grow the game like this
Screenshot: Who's Next
18Comments

On April 1, the best video art related to the 2025–26 NBA season was published. One month later, Harry and I had the creator of said art on Nothing But Respect. Danny of Who's Next is about a full decade younger than either of us, so we spent a lot of the episode talking through the different ways we consume sports, the media ecosystems we've spent time in, and what's been lost and gained in the phase shift to video over the last decade.

We also talked about the playoffs themselves, with attention paid to the Donovan Mitchell windmill crossover, the Celtics' collapse, and why Joel Embiid deserves our love. This was a fun one! We got kids watching.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Minor Dilemmas

How Do I Manage My Newborn’s Life If Planning Things Stresses Me Out?

May 6, 2026
Soccer

Arsenal Can Almost Taste The Glory

May 6, 2026
MLB

José Altuve Takes Mighty Rip At Pitch That Would Have Knocked A Lefty Batter’s Shoes Off

May 6, 2026
NFL

Stefon Diggs Found Not Guilty Of Attacking Private Chef

May 6, 2026
Golf

It’s A Strange Time To Be A LIV Golf Fella

May 6, 2026
NHL

The Colorado Avalanche Don’t Need Luck

May 6, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement