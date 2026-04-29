Breaking Down The NBA’s Injury And Jeffrey Epstein Issues, With Henry Abbott

This week on the show, we were once again joined by TrueHoop's Henry Abbott. Henry is an era-defining basketblogger, the author of Ballistic, and probably the only NBA media-corps journalist who has dug into the numerous connections between the NBA's rich and powerful and Jeffrey Epstein. We talked about both of those topics this week, in addition to a bunch of other stuff.

Importantly, we also debuted the Broke Jumper Tip Line! We are sourcing scouting reports and any other hoops-related anecdotes about celebrities, politicians, and public figures of all sorts. Have you played pickup with Adam Neumann? Does Don Lemon have a busted jumper? Is Lina Khan an amazing rebounder? We need to know. Call (347) 380-6426. This week's debut tip is about Al Gore Jr., and Henry brought a ton of bonus tips with him, including some great anecdotes about how media pickup is organized at the Finals.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!