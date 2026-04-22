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Micro Aura Transgressions, With Giri Nathan

11:43 AM EDT on April 22, 2026

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Ciao e buongiorno! This week on the show, we welcomed back your friend and ours Giri Nathan to talk about the NBA playoffs and some other stuff. As to the former: Our discussion took place hours after Giri's beloved Knicks and also beloved Nuggets lost at home in a pair of Game 2s, and those two games took up the bulk of the discussion. We also got to Harry's impression of Jordan Peterson crying about SGA's free throws, my beach-informed theory of the Lakers–Celtics rivalry, and Giri's Nikola Jokic expertise.

As to the other stuff: We also had a lengthy discussion of a16z's horrible new TBPN clone, and the ways it is and is not the future of media, and what that means. We closed the show with some tennis chat, before some guys digging in the street severed Giri's internet connection. This was a fun one!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

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