Behold! The ‘Nothing But Respect’ NBA Playoffs Mega-Preview

For the second straight year, Harry and I have assembled a mega-sized playoff preview podcast. Just like last year, it features shortish interviews with people we like who follow as many of the teams in the playoffs and play-in as possible. Unlike last year, it was way too long to cram into one episode, let alone two. So this year, we bring you previews of the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference, and the Denver Nuggets.

In the West, we brought on:

Tyler Parker to talk Oklahoma City Thunder

Eamon Whalen to talk Minnesota Timberwolves

Billy Haisley's brother to talk Los Angeles Lakers

Isaac Chotiner to talk Houston Rockets

Sean Highkin to talk Portland Trail Blazers

Out East, we had on:

Maitreyi Anantharaman to talk Detroit Pistons

Sam Sheehan to talk Boston Celtics

Noah Kulwin to talk New York Knicks

Kylie Cheung to talk James Harden

Isle McElroy to talk Toronto Raptors

Michael Centola to talk Atlanta Hawks

Sean Kuhn to talk Orlando Magic

Trill Bro Dude to talk Philadelphia 76ers

Jacob Rosenberg to talk Charlotte Hornets

Additionally, we convened a Tom Summit between Toms Krell and Ley to talk Nuggets, but it went on too long and was itself too funny to put in the West episode, so we busted it out on its own. Enjoy!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!