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Behold! The ‘Nothing But Respect’ NBA Playoffs Mega-Preview

9:56 AM EDT on April 16, 2026

Inglewood, CA - February 15: NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver announces the MVP of the 75th NBA All-Star game at Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Sunday, February 15, 2026. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Art by Harry Krinsky; Photo by Keith Birmingham/Getty Images
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For the second straight year, Harry and I have assembled a mega-sized playoff preview podcast. Just like last year, it features shortish interviews with people we like who follow as many of the teams in the playoffs and play-in as possible. Unlike last year, it was way too long to cram into one episode, let alone two. So this year, we bring you previews of the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference, and the Denver Nuggets.

In the West, we brought on:

  • Tyler Parker to talk Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Eamon Whalen to talk Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Billy Haisley's brother to talk Los Angeles Lakers
  • Isaac Chotiner to talk Houston Rockets
  • Sean Highkin to talk Portland Trail Blazers

Out East, we had on:

  • Maitreyi Anantharaman to talk Detroit Pistons
  • Sam Sheehan to talk Boston Celtics
  • Noah Kulwin to talk New York Knicks
  • Kylie Cheung to talk James Harden
  • Isle McElroy to talk Toronto Raptors
  • Michael Centola to talk Atlanta Hawks
  • Sean Kuhn to talk Orlando Magic
  • Trill Bro Dude to talk Philadelphia 76ers
  • Jacob Rosenberg to talk Charlotte Hornets

Additionally, we convened a Tom Summit between Toms Krell and Ley to talk Nuggets, but it went on too long and was itself too funny to put in the West episode, so we busted it out on its own. Enjoy!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

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