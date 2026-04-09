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A Post-Tournament Prospect Prospectus, With David Roth

10:00 AM EDT on April 9, 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON - MARCH 21: Darius Acuff Jr. #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks looks on against the High Point Panthers during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 21, 2026 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)
Soobum Im/Getty Images
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This week on Nothing But Respect, we were thrilled to welcome David Roth back to the show. Roth knows more about men's college basketball than either Harry or I, but more importantly, he has equally strong opinions about draft prospects. I mean that in both the specific and general senses. We all have guys we like, as well as various archetypes that remain permanently tantalizing.

Lots of good Yaxel Lendeborg chat, so tap in.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

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