A Post-Tournament Prospect Prospectus, With David Roth

This week on Nothing But Respect, we were thrilled to welcome David Roth back to the show. Roth knows more about men's college basketball than either Harry or I, but more importantly, he has equally strong opinions about draft prospects. I mean that in both the specific and general senses. We all have guys we like, as well as various archetypes that remain permanently tantalizing.

Lots of good Yaxel Lendeborg chat, so tap in.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!