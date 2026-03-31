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Critical New Jersey Hoops Survey, With Papo2oo4

11:10 AM EDT on March 31, 2026

of the New York Knicks of the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden on November 9, 2009 in New York, New York.
Nick Laham/Getty Images
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This week on the show, we were joined by Papo2oo4, the New Jersey rapper behind last year's excellent Papaholic, Vol. 1 and, more relevantly, a New Jersey basketball expert par excellence. We talked about Andrei Kirilenko, when Papo briefly started a podcast that was derailed because his co-hosts were only interested in talking about Kanye West, and why Kyle Anderson was the best high school basketball player he's seen. We also talked a little at the top about a harrowing basketball-watching habit I have, and Harry shared a galactic-brained Darryn Peterson take.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

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