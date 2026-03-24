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Welcome To The Craziest Possible WNBA Offseason, With Maitreyi Anantharaman

10:08 AM EDT on March 24, 2026

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 14: WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert holds a Golden State Valkyries jersey after announcing their fifth overall pick of Juste Joyce during the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed on April 14, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
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This week on Nothing But Respect, we invited back returning champion Maitreyi Anantharaman to talk about the biggest basketball news of the week: the looming return of the Golden State Valkyries.

With the new CBA, the WNBA and its labor base avoided missing any games. They will have to fit an entire offseason's worth of business into a five-week window—business that includes not only a regular draft and training camps, but two expansion drafts and the free agency of almost every single veteran player in the league. There's a lot to get into! We also talked a lot about the media coverage of the negotiations, and a little bit about the Detroit Pistons, with whom Maitreyi is coping in incredible ways.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

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