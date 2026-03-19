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Why The Thunder Have Been Cast As The NBA’s Villains, With Tyler Parker

1:12 PM EDT on March 19, 2026

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 18: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 is interviewed with teammates Chet Holmgren #7 and Isaiah Hartenstein #55 of the Oklahoma City Thunder after beating the Denver Nuggets 125-93 in Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on May 18, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)
Joshua Gateley/Getty Images
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Nothing But Respect is a little late this week due to a small error that I explain here at the opening of the episode. We had Tyler Parker of the Ringer on this week, because he's an Oklahoma City Thunder fan and after several of our most recent guests have teed off on OKC, we thought it would be a good idea to get a Thunder partisan on the podcast to talk about what it's like to be the villain. Harry also conducted extensive research into the guys who were responsible for defending Wilt Chamberlain in his 100-point game.

It should be noted that this episode contains discussion of Charlie Brown Jr.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

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