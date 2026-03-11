Skip to Content
Associated “Association Update” Update, With Will Anderson Of Hotline TNT

3:04 PM EDT on March 11, 2026

Rodman and TOni Braxton at the MTV Music Awards
Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
5Comments

This week on Nothing But Respect, we were thrilled to welcome Will Anderson of Hotline TNT. Will is the main creative force behind one of my favorite guitar-forward bands, our second guest to be awarded Best New Music by Pitchfork, and a lifelong Minnesota Timberwolves fan, though perhaps more relevantly, he is the publisher of Association Update, a great, long-running zine about basketball.

On this episode, we discussed Will's admiration for Dennis Rodman, his antipathy for the Oklahoma City Thunder (next week, we will have a real, actual Thunder expert to defend his team's values) and why artists detest OKC so much, and his decision to remove his band's music from Spotify. He also told us about playing a show in Oklahoma City the night the Wolves won Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals last year, talking mild shit about the Thunder on stage, and getting screamed at in the merch line.

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Thanks for listening!

