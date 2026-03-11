Report: Unflattering Pictures Of Pete Hegseth Got Photographers Banned From Pentagon Briefings

The Washington Post brings us a story today that could only be produced by Donald Trump's administration of influencers. According to two sources who spoke to the Post under the condition of anonymity, photographers from several news outlets were banned from Pentagon press briefings because they had previously published photos that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's staff found unflattering.

The offending photos were taken at a March 2 press briefing at the Pentagon, and photographers were subsequently barred from press briefings on March 4 and March 10. According to the Post, the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty Images all had their photographers banned.

The Post's report doesn't specify whether it was one or all of these outlets which published photos that may have thrown Hegseth into a debilitating bout of dysmorphia. Defector pays for a subscription to Getty Images, though, and is happy to try and shed more light on the situation by examining the photos they published from the March 2 press briefing.

Was it this one?

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Or this one?

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Maybe this one?

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps this one?

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Let's go with that one.