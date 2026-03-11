Skip to Content
Politics

Report: Unflattering Pictures Of Pete Hegseth Got Photographers Banned From Pentagon Briefings

1:51 PM EDT on March 11, 2026

Pete Hegseth giving a press briefing.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
99Comments

The Washington Post brings us a story today that could only be produced by Donald Trump's administration of influencers. According to two sources who spoke to the Post under the condition of anonymity, photographers from several news outlets were banned from Pentagon press briefings because they had previously published photos that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's staff found unflattering.

The offending photos were taken at a March 2 press briefing at the Pentagon, and photographers were subsequently barred from press briefings on March 4 and March 10. According to the Post, the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty Images all had their photographers banned.

The Post's report doesn't specify whether it was one or all of these outlets which published photos that may have thrown Hegseth into a debilitating bout of dysmorphia. Defector pays for a subscription to Getty Images, though, and is happy to try and shed more light on the situation by examining the photos they published from the March 2 press briefing.

Was it this one?

Pete Hegseth walks into the briefing room
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Or this one?

A close-up photo of Pete Hegseth's face
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Maybe this one?

Pete Hegseth conducts a press briefing
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Perhaps this one?

Pete Hegseth frowns while giving a press briefing
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Let's go with that one.

The same photo as the previous one, but zoomed in on Hegseth's face.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

