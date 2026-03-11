Joao Fonseca Takes Jannik Sinner To The Limit, And Justifies The Hype

Nineteen-year-old Joao Fonseca is a generational talent. Or an imminent bust—you tell me. His scant tenure on the men's tennis tour has served as a case study in the lunacy of early-career cycles of hype and disappointment. What's clear is where he stands right at this moment, after a spine-tingling 7-6(6), 7-6(4) loss to Jannik Sinner on Tuesday night at Indian Wells: Fonseca is a prodigy with an intoxicating peak level, and one of the best forehands in the world, who can challenge the Sinner-Alcaraz regime more compellingly than players a decade his elder.

Almost exactly three years ago, Fonseca was a 16-year-old playing his first-ever tour-level match at his home tournament, the ATP 500 in Rio de Janeiro. (He got annihilated; I didn't even remember that match happened.) The following year, he rolled back into Rio with a wild card and some baby fat, and beat both the world No. 36 Arthur Fils and world No. 88 Cristian Garin, nuking Fonseca's quaint plans to play college tennis at the University of Virginia. His future was in the pro game. At the time, I favorably compared him to Jannik Sinner at the same age, and predicted he'd be top 10 by the time he was 20. By the tail end of that 2024 season, Fonseca had climbed hundreds of ranking spots and fallen just short of the U.S. Open main draw, losing his last match of qualifying with a passionate pro-Brazil crowd that has since become a reliable, globe-spanning hype machine. The expectations rose even higher.

To the extent it is possible for an 18-year-old to have an "underwhelming" season at the highest levels of pro tennis, I suppose Fonseca's 2025 fits the description. On paper, the achievements were unreal for a player that green: a Challenger title, a 250-level title, a 500-level title. But judging by the talent he displayed in his best matches, and his ease in high-pressure scenarios, he seemed capable of even more: pushing into the second week of a Slam, say, or cracking the top 20 in the rankings, both of which narrowly eluded him. His movement and conditioning still couldn't match the level of his ball-striking, though that could have been easily chalked up to his physical immaturity, and it wasn't until last month that my own projections of his future did finally darken. After Fonseca lost early in Buenos Aires, he and his team disclosed that he was born with lumbar hyperlordosis, a back issue that requires careful management, and that he suffered a stress fracture in his back five years ago. Some of his physical shortcomings could now be seen in a new, more concerning light.

But the body must be feeling good right now. Fonseca's movement will perhaps never be confused with the slithery elasticity of Jannik Sinner or the fast-twitch rampages of Carlos Alcaraz, but he's moving as well as he needs to unleash those preposterous forehands. As the analyst Hugh Clarke has pointed out, tennis is "a moving and hitting sport"; Fonseca's hitting is otherworldly enough to offset other deficiencies, as has been the case for past sluggers like Juan Martin del Potro. Uncannily pure shotmaking at full stretch can be functionally equivalent to slightly superior movement. A player can arrive at the ball a fraction of a step earlier, or he can reach out and time the ball so well that it doesn't matter. That's what I now think when I watch Fonseca. At Indian Wells, he came into the fourth round fresh off wins over Karen Khachanov and Tommy Paul, respectively the No. 23 and No. 16 seeds, both veterans who have fastened themselves so consistently to the top of the tour that they serve as useful benchmarks when assessing a rising, greater talent.

Going into yesterday's match against Sinner, Fonseca had never played him nor Alcaraz, the two tyrants of the present-day ATP, winners of nine straight major titles and the reason that all ATP punditry has been reduced to a game of talent scouting. Who can possibly keep up with these two, aside from the occasional, geriatric Novak Djokovic? All the players whose ages lie between Sincaraz and Djokovic were wilting. The search had to continue in the lower ranks. The 20-year-old big server Jakub Mensik earned direct entry into this group with a shock defeat of Sinner in Doha; the 20-year-old Learner Tien hasn't beaten them but has been advancing rapidly with his flexible, powerful, tactically pristine game. Who else?

Put Fonseca's name back in the mix. He lost Tuesday's match, but his performance otherwise secured his place among these true challengers. Rewatch those Fonseca forehands and it'd be difficult to argue that he shouldn't be at the top of the list—it is one of the most terrifying shots in the world, not just with respect to sheer pace and weight, but also because of how rapidly he can reset a point that isn't going his way. It allows Fonseca to perpetually be in attack, even when his court position suggests otherwise. It is a jarring sight to behold: a teenager, who is frankly kind of slow, and getting dragged out wide into the doubles alley, simply blasts a forehand so hard that it damages the No. 2 player in the world.

Sinner is a spectacular defender, gifted at maintaining a strong base with his legs even while scuttling crabwise along the baseline, but rare is the player who can force him to consistently display those skills. To scramble, Sinner has to have lost the initiative in a rally, and he hardly ever does, because he's the best pure baseline rally player in the world. That's (one of many reasons) why Alcaraz is essential to the present state of tennis, and Fonseca proved that he had the talent to make Sinner work hard too, each time he landed a blow with his freak forehand. In those points where Sinner couldn't manage to move Fonseca around the court, it looked a lot like a mirror match, as both players committed to crushing away from the baseline through the meaty middle of the court, with Sinner trying to shift the rallies into backhand exchanges where he maintains the edge, and Fonseca trying to turn every ball into a forehand. Watching the court-level footage has a therapeutic effect on my brain:

Like all the best matches, this one was won on tiny margins. Fonseca lined up three set points in the first set tiebreak, only to get manhandled by Sinner for the next five points. But he was right there in the second set, breaking back to prolong the match when Sinner served at 5-4. He got more audacious with his ball-striking as the set approached its conclusion in another tiebreak.

There's a lot more room for Fonseca to develop as a player, but starting with this level as foundation is unbelievable. I cannot envision him ever sliding into the corners and hitting open-stance scorchers, that skill synonymous with Djokovic and since mastered by Sincaraz; I do not think he will ever chase down short balls with the sheer foot speed of those three players. That's not the nature of his athleticism. Those skills appear essential for winning majors in the modern ecosystem, and most days I still believe those movement deficiencies put a ceiling on Fonseca's potential. But if he can hit the ball better than anyone alive, perhaps that ceiling doesn't exist.