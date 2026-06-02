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One Must Imagine Sisyphus Dunking, With Hanif Abdurraqib

12:18 PM EDT on June 2, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX -MAY 12: of Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center on May 12, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
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The great Hanif Abdurraqib joined us this week on Nothing But Respect. You are probably familiar with Abdurraqib's work as a poet, author, journalist, and subject of a Giri Nathan profile, which was timed to the release of Abdurraqib's 2024 book, There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension.

We talked a bit about the book, a good amount about his beloved Minnesota Timberwolves, and a lot about the forthcoming NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. I also asked Abdurraqib to give us his own scouting report, which he generously provided. This was a fun one!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

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