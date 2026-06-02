One Must Imagine Sisyphus Dunking, With Hanif Abdurraqib

The great Hanif Abdurraqib joined us this week on Nothing But Respect. You are probably familiar with Abdurraqib's work as a poet, author, journalist, and subject of a Giri Nathan profile, which was timed to the release of Abdurraqib's 2024 book, There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension.

We talked a bit about the book, a good amount about his beloved Minnesota Timberwolves, and a lot about the forthcoming NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. I also asked Abdurraqib to give us his own scouting report, which he generously provided. This was a fun one!

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