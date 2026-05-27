Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Podcasts

Getting Kicked Out Of The Comedian Run, With Gavin Matts

1:22 PM EDT on May 27, 2026

25 Mar 1997: Vancouver Grizzlies guard Greg Anthony (left) and teammate center Bryant Reeves look on during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Los Angeles Sports Arena in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers won the game, 110-104. Mandatory
Elsa/Getty Images
10Comments

This week on Nothing But Respect, we were thrilled to be joined by the comedian and actor Gavin Matts. You may know him from his special Progression, or his work on the TV series Hacks or Ramy, though we know him primarily as a ball-knower and British Columbian of distinction. We had a long, fun conversation about Gavin's love for the New York Knicks, the relocation of the Vancouver Grizzlies that forced him into Roninhood, how he got kicked out of the NYC comedian run (which previous NBR guest Devon Walker talked about in January), his scouting report on Ramy Youssef's game, and how he tried to get into the White Men Can't Jump remake. It was a fun one!

You can find Nothing But Respect in Apple Podcasts or whatever podcast app you use. Follow the show on Instagram, and contact the Broke Jumper Tip Line at (347) 380-6426. Thanks for listening!

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Minor Dilemmas

How Do I Talk About Parenting If My Baby Has Been Pretty Chill So Far?

May 27, 2026
Science

And They Were Tomb Mates!

May 27, 2026
NBA

Enough With This Stupid Camera Angle

May 27, 2026
NHL

That Was Embarrassing

May 27, 2026
NHL

Vegas Is Built For Springtime

May 27, 2026
NBA

What Is This Alien Feeling Of Watching The Knicks Without Pain?

May 27, 2026
See all posts