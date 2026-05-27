Getting Kicked Out Of The Comedian Run, With Gavin Matts

This week on Nothing But Respect, we were thrilled to be joined by the comedian and actor Gavin Matts. You may know him from his special Progression, or his work on the TV series Hacks or Ramy, though we know him primarily as a ball-knower and British Columbian of distinction. We had a long, fun conversation about Gavin's love for the New York Knicks, the relocation of the Vancouver Grizzlies that forced him into Roninhood, how he got kicked out of the NYC comedian run (which previous NBR guest Devon Walker talked about in January), his scouting report on Ramy Youssef's game, and how he tried to get into the White Men Can't Jump remake. It was a fun one!

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