That Was Embarrassing

I know that every Presidents' Trophy winner has lost in the playoffs before the Cup Final in each of the last 13 seasons, and that the Colorado Avalanche advancing even this far made them more successful than your average No. 1 seed. I get that Cale Makar was too injured to play for the first two games, and that Nathan MacKinnon didn't finish the series anywhere near 100 percent. I'll even concede that there was a certain amount of hot goalie woo-woo with Carter Hart in net for Vegas.

Doesn't matter. This sweep was total humiliation for the Avalanche. It was a vulgar disgrace to the city of Denver and state of Colorado and much of the Mountain Time Zone. It was antagonistic to the idea of a fun Stanley Cup Final. It was an insult to those who ever praised the Avalanche, perhaps in blog form. The last four games lost by this 121-point Colorado team were so shamefully ugly that they actually reached back in time and made the rest of the division look like crud by comparison. You're telling me the Wild could only take one game off of these chumps? Contract the Dallas Stars.

Facing a team that changed their coach with eight games remaining in the regular season, the Avs couldn't find a way to take even just one measly game, not even a game they led by three goals. They couldn't score. They couldn't keep Vegas off the board. They lost because they stunk. With their season on the line, Vegas made the Avs look like a bunch of high schoolers at open skate. A deep, creatively inspired roster that ranked first in both goals scored and goals allowed ranked first in shittiness when it mattered. With maybe one or two exceptions they served up only the limpest of challenges for Hart in goal. The Avs were caged by Vegas, who seemed to play with more excitement and enthusiasm than the guys whose season and legacy were on the line. Colorado gets to return nearly the whole of this lineup for one more year if they so choose, but after such a shocking crashout, they might not want to.

Bring back the Nordiques.