Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
NBA

Enough With This Stupid Camera Angle

11:59 AM EDT on May 27, 2026

A basketball game broadcast from a stupid angle
Image via NBC
91Comments

A terrible thing keeps happening to me. About three hours before the start of each game of the Western Conference Finals, I start to enter the "pumped and jacked zone." That's when I get pumped and jacked for the game, and plan my evening around my excitement to watch it. And then, without fail, at the moment that my anticipation has reached its peak, I am cruelly yanked from the pumped and jacked zone and thrown headlong into the "what the fuck is this?" zone by NBC's stupid camera angle.

Several times during this series, NBC has broadcast early portions of the game from a camera angle that sucks. Someone involved in the broadcast seems to think this is a cool and novel experience for viewers at home, but I can assure this person that they are wrong. I do not feel like I am being offered a visual treat during these moments. Not only does this angle make it feel like I am watching the game from the perspective of a perplexed ghost unable to fully ascend to my eternal reward, it makes it harder to follow the action. As soon as the ball gets swung to the opposite side of the court, the badly angled camera loses it behind all the bodies standing in the way. It would be one thing if it only made me feel kind of nauseous at the start of each game, but I routinely can't tell what the hell is going on.

Stupid camera angle
Image via NBC

Enough of this! Just show me the damn game. I'm already pumped and jacked for it.

A referral from a trusted source is the #1 way that people find new things to read. So if you liked this blog, please share it! 

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

Minor Dilemmas

How Do I Talk About Parenting If My Baby Has Been Pretty Chill So Far?

May 27, 2026
Podcasts

Getting Kicked Out Of The Comedian Run, With Gavin Matts

May 27, 2026
Science

And They Were Tomb Mates!

May 27, 2026
NHL

That Was Embarrassing

May 27, 2026
NHL

Vegas Is Built For Springtime

May 27, 2026
NBA

What Is This Alien Feeling Of Watching The Knicks Without Pain?

May 27, 2026
See all posts