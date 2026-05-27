Josh Jacobs Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested on Tuesday in relation to an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred on May 23. He has been charged with battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

The news of Jacobs's arrest was announced by the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department in Hobart, Wis. The department put out a press release on Tuesday announcing that officers had been dispatched to a disturbance involving Jacobs at 8:37 a.m. on May 23. The subsequent investigation led to Jacobs's arrest on Tuesday. The department's press release also stated that it will be releasing no further information.

Attorneys representing Jacobs have released a statement denying the allegations against their client. From ESPN:

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course," attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Clarence Duchac said in a statement.



The Packers and NFL both released statements to the media saying that they were aware of the incident, but would have no further comment.

The Packers started their OTAs on Tuesday, and head coach Matt LaFleur is scheduled to speak to the media later today.