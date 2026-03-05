Antoine Griezmann Is Still Too Good To Go

We may be witnessing the final days of Antoine Griezmann at Atlético Madrid. French by birth, Spanish by formation, and Uruguayan by choice, the culturally omnivorous superstar is apparently on the cusp of a long-gestating move to America, where he will be able to indulge another one of his international obsessions by immersing himself even more deeply in the NFL, while spending his down time playing in MLS. Thankfully, there are still important matches to play before his coming semi-retirement, and if the recent, spectacular performances of Griezmann's enduring talents have stood for anything, it's that his cleats probably aren't quite ready to follow where his pockets want to lead them.

That Griezmann could be convinced to call an end to the European leg of his career is no great surprise. The man is set to turn 35 in a couple weeks, and with his advancing age has come a diminished role with his team. Only six of his 26 La Liga appearances this season have been starts. After providing the Colchoneros their spring for the greater part of the past decade (excepting a brief, ill-fated interregnum), Griezmann is no longer the one relied on to get the crowd jumping in Madrid. It's this lost prominence that, as recently as a week ago, reportedly had the Frenchman with one foot out of the door ahead of a move that would see him leave Atleti with immediate effect to join MLS's Orlando City.

But if the past month has been something like a last dance, Griezmann's moves have been so good that they have basically obliged him to stick around and boogie the rest of the season away. This is primarily because of his exploits in the Copa del Rey. Things started in Atlético's quarterfinal match against Real Betis last month, which doubled as the debut of Ademola Lookman, the January signing who has breathed new life into what had been a ho-hum Rojiblanco season. Away in Seville, Atlético romped to a 5-0 win, the team's best performance since its surprise 5-2 beatdown of Real Madrid back in September. Lookman rightfully got the headlines thanks to his goal and assist in his first game in Spain, but as has so often been the case on the striped side of Madrid, it was Griezmann who pulled all the strings.

Just a week later, Atlético one-upped itself with an even more impressive showing, crushing reigning Copa champions Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the cup semifinal. Once again it was Griezmann on the podium with the baton, orchestrating Atleti's victory with the elegance that has always defined his play.

Elegance really is the best word to describe Griezmann. Even with his assortment of official and unofficial nationalities (to the aforementioned three we could add Portuguese and German, due to his respective maternal and paternal heritages), he is distinctly French in that way, the natural successor to the Zidane and Platini lineage of Frenchmen whose every touch drips with class and refinement. Griezmann has always been quicker than he looks, and famously runs more than plenty of players who make their money on the defensive end, but it's the neatness of precision of his controls, passes, and shots, coupled with the speed and clarity of his decision-making, that have marked him as a talent of the highest caliber. He's the kind of player who would make soccer the most beautiful sport of them all even if you removed the goals. To that end, though Griezmann only contributed directly to one of the Barça game's four goals, he was unquestionably the match's outstanding performer, with every lethal acceleration and, even more crucially, every clarifying pause that gave direction to the killer accelerations, guided by the No. 7's feet.

Despite Atleti's enormous first-leg advantage, Barcelona is probably the one team in the world that treats the prospect of overturning a four-goal deficit as a challenge to savor rather than an impossibility to wilt before. In that first game Barça was missing two of its pillars, Pedri and Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal had a rare, merely good outing in what has otherwise been an otherworldly 2026. With Pedri and Raphinha back for the return leg, and Lamine itching to add another chapter to his legend, Barça came into Tuesday's decisive match raring to set the record straight.

Proving Barça's confidence correct, the Blaugrana played only a pretty good game on Tuesday and yet still came dangerously close to coming all the way back. If a single other attacking player had met the standard Pedri and Lamine were setting with their predictably excellent displays, Barcelona probably would've pulled it off instead of falling just short with a 3-0 win. Almost to a man, the Colchoneros played woefully, seemingly expecting that Barça would in fact fry and batter them and totally clueless about how to prevent the inevitable. The lone outfield exception (goalkeeper Juan Musso also deserves credit for standing on his head) was, naturally, Griezmann. If he was Atleti's best attacker in the first leg, he demonstrated his peerless versatility by being its best defender in the second, both by what he did off the ball (seven defensive actions, nine recoveries, four clearances) and with it—being the sole source of poise, confidence, and lucidity, freeing his teammates from their defensive burden by taking the ball, holding onto it, and directing everyone else on what to do with it to keep it away from Barça.

Without Griezmann's calm leadership, Atlético probably would've capitulated to a determined but not especially inspired Barcelona and lost in humiliating fashion. With Griezmann, Atlético won the tie and with it a place in the Copa del Rey final. There, Atleti will confront Real Sociedad, the club where Grizi got his start as a 14-year-old whom the big clubs in France had snubbed for being undersized.

Unsurprisingly, Griezmann's American dreams have reportedly been put on hold, mostly likely to be revived in the summer, when he can ride off into the sunset without leaving any unfinished business behind. For now, there's a cup to win, one he hasn't yet lifted in Atleti's colors, and a Champions League to make a run at, in a season where Europe's giants aren't particularly towering, and with a new-look Rojiblanco team that has benefited from an injection of Lookman's incisiveness and Griezmann's direction. This will still probably be Griezmann's last dance with Atlético Madrid, but because he's still so incredibly good, the chances are strong that the final song of the night will be one of victory.