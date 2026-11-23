The Boston Celtics opened the season 11-2 and everything looked green and healthy. Jayson Tatum slid back back into his perpetual "No. 4 in MVP voting" status, newly added Paul George was hooping as if de-aged, and head coach Joe Mazzulla's offensive philosophy looked unimpeachable (despite having often invited impeachment in postseasons past). Put the defense in rotation, find an open three, and the math will carry you to victory. Through those first 13 games, it really was. The Celtics were throwing up 43 threes a game (fifth-most in the league) and making them at 38.5 percent clip (fourth-best in the league). They looked cleaner and sharper than they did in last year's Jaylen Brown-led campaign, an even purer distillation of Mazzulla ball.

Maybe that should have prepared fans to confront an even purer dark side of Mazzulla ball, too. Since then, the Celtics have screeched into a four-game skid: hosting the Orlando Magic, then losing on the road to the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors by 10 points, 4 points, 1 point, and 1 point, respectively. That's cause for alarm given that this team hasn't lost four games in a row since May 2021. Sunday's 88-87 loss to a Warriors team led in scoring by Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and Charles Bassey was particularly gruesome. The Celtics led most of the second half, but still went on to lose the game, despite the Warriors failing to score a point in the final two minutes and 30 seconds of regulation. Tatum was 0-of-7 in the second half, including an attempted game-winner over Draymond Green from the elbow.

During this losing streak the Celtics have become a parody of themselves, chucking a league-leading 51.3 threes a game and connecting on just 28.3 percent of them; three-pointers have accounted for an eye-watering 55 percent of their field goal attempts. If you're an apoplectic Boston fan looking for an explanation, it's not exactly difficult to find, and you're accustomed to this particular story: No threes, no wins. Sure, they've been missing either Tatum or George in half of these four losses, but a good team shouldn't need to be at full strength to surpass the Steph Curry-less Warriors or Zach LaVine-featuring Kings, both abysmal squads that snapped losing streaks against Boston. Even when one of the two Celtics stars draws the help and creates open looks, the supporting players cannot connect.



To get more specific about culprits on the roster, the biggest is Derrick White and his continued decline as a shooter. Mustering just 28.9 percent on 6.1 threes a game, his shooting is getting gnarly enough to offset all the other things (funky rim protection at the guard position, assorted ball-handling and playmaking) that have made him a franchise darling. Was last season an anomaly, or is this White's new reality? Then there's backup point guard Payton Pritchard, who sits only behind the two stars in three-point volume, but is making just 33.9 percent.

Prized young wings Hugo Gonzalez and Jordan Walsh aren't hitting much of anything, inside nor outside the arc. Offseason pickup Mitchell Robinson has looked lethargic and unsettled, though they could really use his rebounding. (Knicks fans might have had their own opinions on how he would age, as a 28-year-old big man who was only intermittently in shape, with a history of lower-body injuries and no ball skills.) Mazzulla has been reaching deeper into the rotation to play rookie big man Chris Cenac Jr. more instead.

Perhaps there's more tinkering to be done with the rotation, but the captain will generally stay the course. “I think if the season ended today, I’d be pretty concerned but we have 63 games left,” Mazzulla said in press after Sunday's loss to the Warriors. “So you have to continue to trust the fact that if we’re getting good shots, which more times than not we are … you have to trust over the course of the season that’s going to work out.”

This team is built to win one way. Their lack of on-ball juice is completely legible in their offensive footprint this season. They're last in the league in frequency of getting out in transition. They're 26th in free-throw attempts per game, and 27th in field-goal attempts inside 5 feet. This is despite being second in the league in paint touches per game. That's really all they do in the paint—touch it, fleetingly—since they lack the dynamism to score inside or get fouled. What else is to be done? Simply sit back and just wait for the threes to start falling again.