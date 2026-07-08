Hell Hath No Fury Like A Pitcher Scorned

Spite is a powerful emotion too often cast in an ugly light. To feel slighted or doubted is a natural urge, as is our desire to press our doubters' eyes up against a window to watch as we prove them wrong. We are taught to repress and do away with such unbecoming resentments. But how else can we stunt on the haters? If there's an underdog story you love, there's a good chance that it required a healthy grudge.

By conservative estimates, I would say that half of my greatest accomplishments have come to fruition because I was motivated out of spite. It got me into a prestigious university, it dragged me towards my diploma, and it’s part of why I have this internship. I say without an ounce of shame that I am spiteful to my core. And I can spot one of my own from a mile away.

In the days after he was left off the All-Star Game roster, Zack Wheeler stayed quiet. He let himself be cast as the doubted underdog and had his agent do the talking. Talk B.B. Abbott did, announcing to The Athletic that he was breaking his silence on All-Star snubs to call the decision to leave his client off the roster “tone deaf.” I don’t know what sheet music Abbott is reading, but I would hardly call it anything more than a bit pitchy. (The Justin Verlander legacy nomination, however, is the Fergie national anthem.) Regardless, Abbott talked at length about Wheeler's determination and focus in coming back from thoracic outlet decompression surgery. Abbott painted a perfect portrait of a hardworking yet constantly overlooked ace. But I saw the glimmer of spite in the pitcher’s eyes. When Wheeler took the mound on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, I knew I was about to witness a masterclass.

Wheeler’s pitching was beautiful. In the course of seven innings and 104 pitches, he struck out 14 batters, tying a career high. He was controlled and disciplined on the mound, not allowing a single walk as the Phillies cruised to a 4-1 win. Per Statcast, only four of Wheeler’s pitches were hit hard and into fair territory. He struck out five on his sweeper, a relatively recent addition to his arsenal. He let the crowd know that not only is he one of the game’s best, he is adapting enough that he can never be counted out. In his diatribe, Wheeler’s agent said of his client, “He’s boring.” No, no, no B.B. Abbott. He is an artist.

The broadcast also added a beautiful gem that I got to put on my list of “crazy specific sports stats that no one asked for.” Zack Wheeler is the first pitcher since Randy Johnson to have back-to-back starts with 12 strikeouts or more against the Cincinnati Reds. So take that, all you Zack Wheeler doubters and haters. And, moreso, take that, Cincinnati Reds!

Wheeler's night was a lesson in the brilliance of spite. After the dominant performance, Wheeler could have continued his cordial silence and let his pitching alone do the talking. He could have responded to the questions about the snub with the same cliches of any other player. I’m just taking it one start at a time. I’m focused on my team and what we’re doing here. I'm just proud of my teammates who are so deserving of the honor. But no. With the same precision as his sweeper, Wheeler made his intentions clear. “I felt like that was kind of a reminder, you know, for whoever needs to be reminded,” he told media after the game. Then he continued on: “It pisses me off. It’s kind of BS. Maybe if I wasn’t right in there, I wouldn’t be saying this. But I feel like I’ve earned it.” If I were not watching the post-game video alone on my phone, I would have given him a standing ovation.

To be fair, the Phillies already have six players on the All-Star roster, including both a starting and a relief pitcher. These snubs happen quite often, and as his own manager said, even Chipper Jones was snubbed the same year he won MVP. Nobody should take the arbitrary honor too seriously when Ernie Clement was the first person in the American League to score a spot this year. And anyway, Wheeler is scheduled to make another start on Sunday, which would have kept him out of the game the following Tuesday. There is really no need to be so petty and dramatic about this snub...

...is what I would say if I were a nicer person. But I am not. I hope Wheeler gets even pettier.