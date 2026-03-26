We’ve Got To Get Linda Caicedo Out Of Bum-Ass Real Madrid

Exactly one year ago today, Real Madrid Femenino appeared to be on the precipice of a new era. After five years of institutional disinterest and mediocre results, Las Blancas had at last achieved a feat worthy of the club it had until then borne in name only. Back then, in the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal, Madrid welcomed Arsenal onto its swampy pitch and upset the Gunners, 2-0. Madrid then one-upped itself the following weekend, outplaying and beating the mighty Barcelona for the first ever Blanca Clásico victory. Those two triumphs, easily the biggest wins in the club's short history, were laudable in their own right, but were most important for the implicit promise within them: the idea that maybe, finally, Real Madrid was ready to cast off its self-imposed restraints and start the work of becoming the kind of team it could and should be. One year on, it's now clear that, unfortunately though unsurprisingly, the club's actual fate has not proven so inspirational.

Real Madrid wasted little time popping the bubble of hope it had done so well to create back in March of 2025. A couple days after that Clásico win, Real flew to London and got summarily thumped by Arsenal in the quarterfinal return leg, 3-0. Ousted from the Champions League, they then capitulated in the run-in of the Liga F title race that the unexpected Clásico win had gotten them back into. This season has been a turn to unremarkable form. Las Blancas are once again a lock to finish second in the league, but have never been serious challengers to Barcelona's domestic crown. Their Champions League form has been decent, earning them entry into the quarterfinals via a win over Paris in a play-in tie, but Real's European story will once again end at that stage of the tournament. There have been four subsequent Clásicos since that potentially transformative one last March, and Barcelona has won each and every one of them, by a cumulative score of 16-2. The most recent Spanish Derby came on Wednesday in the UWCL quarterfinal, where Barcelona plastered Madrid, in Madrid, by a score of six goals to two.

There's not really much new to say about either of these teams after Wednesday's game. Barcelona is still the strongest team in the world, still on its redemption warpath, only now armed with a few new, fresh faces whose timely emergence from the academy has been a godsend, filling the cracks that might have otherwise doomed this thin squad's season. (Special kudos go to Clara Serrajordi, one of Barcelona's two teenaged starters on Wednesday, who orchestrated her team's most gorgeous sequence with a turn, run, and assist for Ewa Pajor's second goal of the day.) Real Madrid is still nowhere near good enough to compete with the rest of Europe's elite, let alone with Barcelona. Barça didn't even need to play its best to Hulk-smash its supposed fellow giant of Spain. In fact, the sole reason the outcome of Wednesday's match wasn't even more embarrassingly lopsided is because of the exploits of Linda Caicedo, who is way, way too good for this shit.

Linda Caicedo is legitimately insane. The two goals she scored tell you everything you need to know about why she's so good and why Real doesn't deserve her. Barcelona scored the opening goal just six minutes into the game. Knowing what we know about these two teams, that already marked the day as a Blaugrana victory. Seven minutes later, Esmee Brugts headed in a second goal. That one definitively ended any intrigue about who would come out on top of the game, and changed the question to whether or not this would end in another historic Barça beatdown. But a half-hour into the game, as Barcelona was toying with its food, Caicedo sprinted in behind the Barça back line, latched onto a through ball, muscled Irene Paredes (one of the best central defenders in the world) out of the way and to the floor, beat feat into the penalty box where she met Cata Coll (one of the best goalkeepers in the world), sat Coll on her ass mostly just with her patience and implied threat, and then fired a shot into an undefended goal, halving Real's deficit and getting her team back in the game from out of nowhere.

Caicedo's solo goal by itself changed the tenor of the match, giving what was looking like a laugher some real tension. Naturally, that suspense lasted just two minutes, when the non-Colombian Blancas conspired to let Paredes head home from a corner, reestablishing Barcelona's two-goal lead and, with it, the air of inevitable Blaugrana victory.

It took Barcelona another 25 minutes to score again, with the aforementioned Serrajordi-to-Pajor beauty, and if the game didn't feel like a complete cakewalk in between those third and fourth Barça goals, it was only because of the knowledge that Caicedo alone could still turn things on their head. But the fourth goal again gave the game the feel of a romp, and so it was fitting when Barça added a fifth just a few minutes later. The only Real player who didn't look ready to pack it after eating another manita was Caicedo, who instead proved her greatness once more.

Caicedo tore after a hopeful punt up the pitch from Filippa Angeldahl, again outraced and outmuscled Paredes to get hold of the ball, padded diagonally towards goal like a coiled cat waiting for the right moment to pounce, all the while keeping Paredes helplessly twisting and turning and backpedaling, cut to the crown of the penalty box, and with hardly any windup unleashed a hellacious shot that screamed into the top, near-post corner of Coll's goal—just an absolutely stunning run and kick that, yet again, came out of nowhere.

That strike made the score a still uncompetitive 2-5, which was way more than Madrid had earned but was far less than Caicedo herself deserved. Alexia Putellas's 89-minute penalty gave the game a scoreline that better suited the run of play. On one side you had Barcelona, brilliant, choral Barcelona, demonstrating for the 22nd time that, if the oft-remarked gap between Spain's two biggest clubs is in fact shrinking, it hasn't shrunken by much. On the other you had Caicedo alone, the overall standout performer of a match her team got demolished in, the sole white-clad player with the talent and pride that should be universal in a game befitting the Clásico moniker.

Barring a miracle/disaster of biblical proportions, this Champions League quarterfinal is done and dusted. But before the concluding leg, Real Madrid will have an opportunity to save some face. On Sunday these two teams face each other again in a Liga F Clásico, though there isn't too much intrigue remaining there either. Barcelona has a 10-point lead in the table, and the only outcome there that would threaten their silverware hopes this season would be a significant injury or two. For that reason, Barça is likely to run out a heavily rotated lineup, to keep its big guns fresh for the quarterfinal second leg, where, because the game will be played in the Camp Nou, the team will be eager to win big again.

Barcelona is sure to come out of the other side of this week's three Clásicos strengthened in its dominance of Spain, and well positioned to reassert its dominion over Europe. Real Madrid, for its part, will be right where it has been for its entire history, where it still is in spite of those few days exactly one year ago when it dreamed it might be headed somewhere better. Caicedo too will be in familiar territory, unquestionably one of the game's brightest stars who nevertheless is surrounded by a club that only dulls her shine. She just signed a new contract in November, which will likely keep her in Madrid for at least another couple years. But if she's ever going to wind up somewhere new, she'll probably have to go somewhere new. I and everyone else who is in awe of her talent eagerly await that day.