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Tony Romo On Leave From CBS After Drunk Driving Arrest

1:37 PM EDT on July 31, 2026

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Tony Romo performing his NFL analyst duties.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Paramount

On Friday, CBS Sports announced that NFL analyst Tony Romo is on leave "until further notice," following his arrest in Milwaukee last week for operating while intoxicated.

Romo was given three citations from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office after a traffic stop on July 23, when police spotted him driving on the highway, passing cars in a lane he shouldn't have been in. In the bodycam footage of the arrest, a glassy-eyed Romo can be seen failing field sobriety tests, despite him treating them like he was at the combine or something. He refused a breathalyzer, though an open container of alcohol was found inside his car, according to police. Romo has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 21.

Lord knows this isn't the worst thing happening at CBS right now, so it's hard to believe he'd be put on leave solely out of "optics"—especially on Whiskey Friday. Still, reports already say that his job is unlikely to be at risk. Barring the discovery of a more significant problem, Romo probably just needs a little timeout in the corner, and maybe some time to find Jesus, and the network will be ready to put him right back on air by the start of the season.

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Israel Daramola

Staff Writer. New York-based culture writer and the internet's number one boy.

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