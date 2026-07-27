Eric Bieniemy’s Son Arrested, Charged With Mother’s Shooting

Mia Bieniemy, the wife of Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night. The couple's son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, 27, was arrested after the shooting and charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in a felony, and discharging a firearm inside a home, according to law enforcement.

The shooting happened in Ashburn, Va., a few miles away from the Washington Commanders practice facility. Eric Bieniemy served as Washington's offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, then coached for UCLA and the Chicago Bears before returning to Kansas City, where he was OC from 2018 to 2023.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement got a call shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a shooting in the 20000 block of Northpark Drive. Deputies who responded to the call found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement didn't name the injured person, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid told reporters at the team's training camp that Mia Bieniemy was stable. (The full video of Reid addressing what happened was posted online by KCTV5 in Kansas City.)

"Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy and his family; thoughts and prayers are with them. I can't get into details on it. But things happen sometimes, and Eric will work through it," Reid told reporters. "He's got a great support group here, as does his family as needed. And then we'll just let time take care of it from there."

Reid told reporters that he learned about the shooting on Sunday night and there was no timeline for when Bieniemy would return. The team would support its offensive coordinator, he said, because "everyone loves E.B., as you guys do. He's a good, great person."

The head coach said the most important thing was for Eric Bieniemy to spend time with this family, including his wife, Mia, whom Reid praised.

"She's a saint. We all know that, the people that know her. One of God's good blessings, right there, a really special person. But things happen, you know, things happen and you gotta work through it. So that's where we're at right now," Reid said. "Time will have to be involved in this to help heal a little bit. But it will all work out in the long run."

When asked by a reporter if it was tougher to focus on Monday, Reid said, "Listen, we all love E.B. You hate seeing these kind of things happen. But it's, there's always a blessing in there somewhere. And so I know things will work out."

(Some context for Reid's comments: His oldest son, Garrett, died in 2012 of an accidental heroin overdose. Another son, Britt, was working for Kansas City in 2021 when he drove drunk while leaving the team's facility and slammed into two vehicles parked on the side of the road, leaving a 5-year-old girl with permanent brain injuries. Britt Reid served about half of his prison sentence, then had the rest commuted by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.)

Elijah Bieniemy was booked into a Loudoun jail, where LCSO said he was held without bond. In a press release, the sheriff's office described the investigation as "ongoing" but said "there is not believed to be any threat to the public." Online court records in Virginia show a preliminary hearing for Elijah Bieniemy has been scheduled for Aug. 31.