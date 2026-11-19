The first time I played The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was during a hurricane. It was late 1999, I was 10 years old, Hurricane Irene was bearing down on Miami, and my friend Ryan had come over to spend the night. He had brought his copy of Ocarina of Time, the game a year old at that point, and his plan was that we should play it all the way to the end. This was a bold goal for two idiot preteen boys, and though we plowed through the entire Child Link part of the game and the start of Adult Link's quest to release the temple sages, the Water Temple claimed us as its own. We didn't have a Prima strategy guide or the internet to help us out, so after hours (and I do mean hours) of raising and lowering water levels, we gave up. I didn't end up beating my own copy of Ocarina of Time, which my dad bought for me as soon as the hurricane passed, until the next summer in Venezuela, but even then, even as an idiot preteen boy, I knew I had played something special.

Twenty-seven years later, I am playing something special again. Well, I am playing the same thing, but newer, fresher, and more beautiful. I am playing the remake of Ocarina of Time, and I have loved every second of it so far. As a remake, this is a work of art. The graphics are gorgeous, if a bit shiny. The story is as good as it ever was, only now with a lot more voice acting that gives characters personality. The gameplay is much the same, albeit with some quality-of-life changes; the ability to swap equipped items with one button is a huge upgrade to pausing and going into the menu every three seconds. I'm not saying that the remake is now the best way to play Ocarina of Time—there's something to be said for the friction that came with the original's technical limitations—but I am saying that the remake justifies its own existence with an attention to detail and a commitment to thrilling gameplay that shines through in every second of playtime.

In my time with the remake, I have learned to love the quirks and anxieties of a game that is rightfully considered among the very best to ever exist. I have also remembered that when Ocarina of Time gets something right, there's nothing like it. The puzzles are never too confusing, but they have a tactile pacing that makes every step towards the solution feel like a victory. The way the game teaches you to play it is unrivaled. It all fits like a perfect jigsaw, never throwing too much at the player while still challenging them to think creatively. I'm not one for adventure games in this vein anymore, which is probably why I have only played a few Zelda games since Ocarina and its sequel, but every time I opened a previously locked door, I had the forbidden thought of Should I play the whole Zelda series now? There's no higher praise from me than saying that Ocarina has me wondering if I should play Skyward Sword.

Ocarina of Time isn't the only blast from the past I've played recently. I have played World of Warcraft off and mostly on since early 2005, and I have tried every variation that the game has had to offer over that time. There is what people call "retail," which is the default game that has progressed from its messy origins to now, 11 expansions later. Retail these days feels like a completely different game than what I started playing, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. In 2019, Blizzard, the game's developers, caved to massive player pressure and released World of Warcraft Classic, essentially launching the game again from scratch, but with some changes to make it a bit more modern.

Classic was a big success, and has continued on since then. As the years of Classic went on, however, players wanted more. They wanted what was deemed "Classic Plus," essentially the old game but with more twists and turns and new gameplay additions. Blizzard listened with Season of Discovery in 2023. This mode added a lot of abilities from later WoW, as well as some new roles for long-time classes. For example, mages could now be healers and shamans could be grossly overpowered tanks. SoD was an even bigger success than Classic, all things considered, because it showed that the skeleton of WoW could support a new evolution.

That brings us to World of Warcraft: Forever, the new game mode that launched on Nov. 4 to record-breaking numbers. It seems that anyone and everyone who had ever played some form of WoW dipped into Forever to check it out. What is it, though? Forever is what Blizzard intends to be a different evolution of Classic. Classes got new tools and toys to play with, but they are not as wild as in SoD. Instead, Blizzard made everyone a bit stronger, a bit more fun to play, but still very much in the realm of old-school gameplay. The innovations instead seem to be coming from the new things players can do. Forever has added new zones in the open world, new dungeons to explore, and, starting next month, new raids for groups of 10, 20, or 40 people.

In other words, Forever is an alternate timeline in which Blizzard decided to never release expansion packs, and instead keep everyone's max level at 60 and progress them horizontally. This allows the developers the ability to explore parts of the original world that were underserved, and turn them into new adventures with that Classic vibe. Forever is a much cozier game than what Retail WoW has become, much slower in its gameplay and progression. As the name implies, there is no rush here; this is meant to last as long as players keep logging in, and that makes everything feel more meaningful. The new weapon you got, or the new piece of armor, or a fancy trinket that gives you special powers ... all of those things are meant, in some way or another, to last for the duration of your character's lifespan, rather than getting replaced every four months with a new season.

I have not quit Retail WoW, but I fully took a break to dive into Forever when it released. In the two weeks since, I have played an obscene amount—Forever added viable controller support, so I've been playing on my laptop on the couch while watching TV—and have gotten my first character, a shaman, to level 60. It took me four days, 20 hours, and 29 minutes played to do so. Forever has taken over. Add in the roughly 12 hours of Ocarina of Time that have gotten me to the precipice of the Water Temple, and I've been living in video game past almost exclusively this month.

Though I've enjoyed wrapping myself in the warmth of nostalgia, what I've found most satisfying about this extended foray into the past is the usefulness of my familiarity. I'd consider myself an expert on leveling up characters in every version of WoW Classic at this point, so I was able to lock in and move my way from level 1 to 60 faster than anyone else I know. In Ocarina, my memories from two decades ago, as well as years of watching "BEST ZELDA DUNGEONS RANKED" YouTube videos, have come back to me, and I am breezing through the game at a speed that would have befuddled my younger self. The Forest Temple is clearly the best dungeon in the game, and maybe in all of Zelda, but I steamrolled through all of the twisty hallways, tricky Poe mini-bosses, and the Phantom Ganon boss fight. As a child, that fight took me ages.

The ease with which these games have come back to me could have been a letdown, but I'm having a blast. My instincts are better, my stick skills have improved, and my reflexes, though worse than they were in my early 20s, are honed from so many hours of games. What these two excursions into my own gaming past have taught me is that I have really been on a journey of self-improvement—I know how lame that sounds—and the sense of accomplishment I get now is not from finishing something, but from finishing it in style.

It's interesting to me that I pregamed Grand Theft Auto VI, perhaps the most technologically advanced game of all time, with two dips into a simpler past. I don't know if I did it on purpose; this is just how the release dates worked for both Ocarina and WoW Forever. But it's fitting to remember how far games, and I as a gamer, have come since I first loaded into Kokiri Forest so many years ago. Before I played Ocarina of Time in 1999, I would have considered myself a "gun and ball" gamer, the derogatory term for the type of player who only plays Call of Duty and sports games. I played a lot of GoldenEye and a lot of FIFA, and not much else. I wasn't a big Mario guy, and RPGs were a foreign concept. What a thought!

Ocarina of Time rewired what I found interesting and entrancing in games. Without Ocarina, I never find my way to World of Warcraft a little over five years later. And without WoW, who knows if I would still be playing video games at the level and frequency I am as I inch closer to 40. At this age, the wonder is definitely gone, especially from these two games, but the thrill of mastering what once conquered me remains. Of course, if the Water Temple kicks my ass again in 2026, you can ignore all of this. Some things, not just Link himself, might just transcend time and space.