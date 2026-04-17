The Sweeties And Enemies Of The NHL Playoffs

Defector is proud of its sweeties and enemies binary. In athletic competition, there are sweeties, who cause a feeling of butterflies in tummies, and there are enemies, who are shitheels. Nobody denies this.

This year's NHL playoff bracket looks a little weird. Some teams seem like they've innocently stumbled into a place they don't belong. Other franchises are truly despicable embarrassments to ice. To make sense of the first round, I have divided every series into a sweetie and an enemy. Here they are, without further comment.

NHL Playoff Sweeties

Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota Wild

Utah Mammoth

Edmonton Oilers

Buffalo Sabres

Montreal Canadiens

Carolina Hurricanes

Pittsburgh Penguins



NHL Playoff Enemies

Los Angeles Kings

Dallas Stars

Vegas Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins

Tampa Bay Lightning

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers