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NHL

The Sweeties And Enemies Of The NHL Playoffs

2:01 PM EDT on April 17, 2026

Charle-Edouard D'Astous #51 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Alexandre Texier #85 of the Montréal Canadiens fight during the second period at the Bell Centre
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images
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Defector is proud of its sweeties and enemies binary. In athletic competition, there are sweeties, who cause a feeling of butterflies in tummies, and there are enemies, who are shitheels. Nobody denies this.

This year's NHL playoff bracket looks a little weird. Some teams seem like they've innocently stumbled into a place they don't belong. Other franchises are truly despicable embarrassments to ice. To make sense of the first round, I have divided every series into a sweetie and an enemy. Here they are, without further comment.

NHL Playoff Sweeties

Colorado Avalanche
Minnesota Wild
Utah Mammoth
Edmonton Oilers
Buffalo Sabres
Montreal Canadiens
Carolina Hurricanes
Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Playoff Enemies

Los Angeles Kings
Dallas Stars
Vegas Golden Knights
Anaheim Ducks
Boston Bruins
Tampa Bay Lightning
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers

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