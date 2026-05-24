The Avalanche’s Season Hinges On Cale Makar’s Busted Shoulder

I'm generally loath to make the same pun that all the other media outlets are running with, but the Colorado Avalanche's current situation makes it irresistible. So here goes: Dude, where's Makar?

The Avs were the juggernaut of the NHL this year, and after going 8–1 through the first two rounds of the playoffs (the second against a very tough Minnesota squad), they looked like the betting favorite to break the Presidents' Trophy curse—that no team who posted the best regular-season record in an 82-game campaign has gone on to hoist the Stanley Cup since 2008. But against a Vegas group who looked to have a decided disadvantage, all their swagger and beauty has been caked in mud. The Knights triumphed 4–2 in Game 1 on the road, and then on Friday, they scored two goals in the third period (plus an empty netter) to grab another win, 3–1.

What's gone so wrong? Well, in the NHL playoffs, you can always point to the crease. Carter Hart, who returned to the league after he was found not guilty in a sexual assault trial, is outplaying Colorado goalie Scott Wedgewood, a 33-year-old journeyman who'd enjoyed a randomly dominant regular season. That's part of the difference, but an even more stressful issue for the Avalanche has been the absence of Cale Makar, who's missed the last two games due to a shoulder injury.

One ailment is rarely enough to torpedo a great hockey team, but taking Makar out of the Avs' lineup is about as close as you can get to the impact of removing a star quarterback from a football team—at least for the 25 minutes per night that Makar is usually on the ice. The reigning Norris Trophy winner as the NHL's best defenseman, Makar has played an irreplaceable part in the Avalanche's success since he first suited up in 2019. He sits in the proverbial command chair during the game's most important moments, directing the Colorado offense and freeing the team's mighty scorers for the best possible chances. (He's no slouch as a shooter himself, either.) Makar creates a luxurious amount of space on the ice, and without him, the Avs look trapped.

After the Avalanche lost Game 2, all the focus was on Makar's status and timeline for return. But head coach Jared Bednar pointedly refused to give a satisfying answer, saying it was all out of his control and that he wasn't the one to blame.

"It’s going to be Cale’s decision when he’s coming back," he said. "He’s doing all the work he can possibly do to get back as fast as he can. If he can play, that’s great. I don’t make that decision for him.”

Makar hasn't yet been ruled out of Sunday night's Game 3, so Avs fans are constantly refreshing the news sites for some positivity to bring into Nevada. Even if Makar does play, he probably won't be at 100 percent, but just his presence at partial strength could still be what Colorado requires to return to their identity as the league's butt-kickers. They need these next games to be different than the last, and welcoming their all-world defenseman back is the most obvious way to improve. For Vegas, though, seeing the other side panic is about as relaxing as it gets. They're two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final, they're about to play two games at home, and the biggest threat to their continued success might only have three healthy limbs. It's enough to make a neutral fan sick.