The 2024–25 NBA Season, Reviewed

The start of the NBA season is almost upon us, which means that season preview season is in full swing. The Defector staff preview is coming next week in its usual format, but over at Nothing But Respect, we took a slightly different angle: a detailed look at the season that just happened.

I happily consume dozens of NBA season previews, all of which have if not the same format, then the same editorial outlook. There is some crude math that takes into account last season's performance and offseason shuffling, and the two factors are combined to give a rough estimate of how a team will perform in the next season. This is by nature imprecise work, a series of educated guesses that paw at predicting something that cannot be predicted. At best, they can set the table, outlining expectations and identifying the spectrum of possibilities. But the substance of those expectations is past performance, which is often glided past even though it is the only certainty here.

So we reviewed the season in full, beginning last offseason with the Celtics hoisting the trophy and going all the way through this offseason. So much happens in a season! Do you remember Joel Embiid scuffling with a reporter, De'Aaron Fox scoring 61, or Trae Young rolling dice on the Knicks' logo? All that stuff happened within the first two months of the season last year. We talked through the entire season in chronological order and ended on some big questions, such as: How will the various unc-centric teams fare? Which team will roll out the most busted AI in-stadium videos? Will MJ Lenderman's PR person change their mind about getting him on the show? This was a very long episode, so we split it into two parts.

