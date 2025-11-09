Report: Donald Trump Trying To Slap His Awful Name On The Commanders’ New Stadium

It wasn't so long ago that the Washington Commanders were named after a racial slur. Thanks to Donald Trump, that slur might end up being the second-most offensive moniker to be associated with the team.

According to ESPN, Trump wants the Commanders to name their new stadium, which will be built on the site of the old RFK Stadium, after him. ESPN's report describes "back-channel communications" between the White House and members of the Commanders ownership group during which Trump's wishes were communicated to the team.

When reached for comment by ESPN, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt did her usual thing, which is play permissive stepmother to the world's most awful little rich boy:

"That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ESPN on Friday night via email.

There should be a large gulf between what this dumpy shithead decides he wants on any given day and what's likely to actually happen, but the first year of the second Trump administration has been defined by the big fella obtaining all of his smallest, most petty desires. He has already put every prestigious university under his thumb, turned the tech and media industries into playthings for the regime, and demolished the whole damn East Wing of the White House. Why wouldn't he think that he can get his name put on the Commanders' stadium with a snap of his fingers?

This power play is almost certainly the reason why Trump is attending today's game between the Lions and Commanders, where Commanders executives "anticipate possible conversations with Trump about the new stadium during the game," according to ESPN's reporting. Perhaps the broadcast will be able to capture the exact moment when Trump leans over to whisper in Josh Harris's ear, robbing him of any remaining dignity he had left.

Construction of the new stadium, which will also be a historic boondoggle for the city, is expected to begin in 2026. If you're a Commanders fan, you should start preparing for the future now. It's a cold November day in 2032. You just watched your team lose by 24 points in the Donald Trump Memorial Stadium at Palantir Park. The team is 3-7 and hasn't been playing well under new head coach Steve Belichick. You are in minute 20 of what will be a 90-minute process to get your car out of the parking lot. You just got an email from your kids' school, letting you know that they will be closed tomorrow due to staffing shortages brought on by yet another annual budget shortfall. You start to yearn, just for a moment, for the days when Dan Snyder was in charge.