Pat Riley Is Going For It, For Better Or For Worse

Miami has been of two minds on the anti-aging serum that is Pat Riley for about a decade now, roughly since LeBron James pissed off back to Cleveland. This is mostly because 1) Riley was getting old, except of course facially, where he's been 45 since he was 20, and 2) because he didn't get another generational player to replace LeBron. The Miami Heat reached two NBA Finals in that intervening decade, as a five-seed and an eight-seed, with Jimmy Butler as their best player, and that is not nothing. But Riley's apparent reluctance to swing from his ass for one last megascore became a prime talking point on South Beach as the team gradually receded into the thick Southeast Division underbrush; this did not make for a flattering contrast with the Florida Panthers slapping together two championship parades, and more recently cornering the market on Tkachuks. The Panthers were the team that Went For It Without Fear, and the Heat were either too sclerotic or too committed to their specific bit to do the same.

No longer. Today, Riley is the CEO of Team LFG, screwing up his 81-year-old courage and throwing a slew of picks at the comically desperate Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. While guessing at the mortality of others is a particularly crass way to make a point, it is fair to say that Riley views this as quite likely his last chance to be Shohei Ohtani. Whether his feelings today include finding satisfaction in bumping Panthers GM Bill Zito down to the Kyle Schwarber tier is a matter for the Giannis presser, but that must surely count too. Either way, he's swinging for the fences.

The gamble is clear enough. This is a turbo-all-in by a team that has gotten rather further than it had any right to think was possible by not doing that, and largely by doing a lot with less. But history gets old fast, and the two Finals appearances in 2020 and 2023 might as well have been 1951 and 1954, when the Rochester Royals and Syracuse Nationals were the zenith of New York basketball. In the last three years, the Heat have not only not advanced out of the first round but have been passed in the Southeast standings by first Orlando, then Atlanta, and most recently Charlotte. The only team left is Washington, and being worse than the Wizards is a call from the clinic.

So Riley pushed everyone's chips all in, going so far as to leave the work of filling out the bottom 40 percent of the roster to tonight's draft, at which the Heat will be mostly spectators, and the free-agent market, where they don't have the cap room to splash around to much effect without parting with Norman Powell (an unrestricted free agent) and maybe even Andrew Wiggins (who has a player option). Here, the wishful thinking part comes into play, which is to say that there are rumors about acquiring Klay Thompson. In terms of building for the future, they've become East Coast Golden State, the contemporary version.

But that's tomorrow's enamel-eroding stress. Right now, the stories in order are "The Heat got GIANNIS?" and "The HEAT got Giannis?" Riley broke with the regularly scheduled programming of his own brain and took a chance that most octogenarians tend to avoid constitutionally. The banners around Kaseya Center will no doubt carry the slogan "Heat '27: Screw Tomorrow," with Riley wearing a malevolent half-smile/half-grimace on each one. This is a free spin for a team that has traditionally worried about taking free spins, and it should be noted that team owner Micky Arison is 76. The Heat's decision makers are still old, but they are suddenly the antithesis of conservative. Whether this is about one last splash or an actual change of heart doesn't really matter. Either way, it ends up with a future Hall of Famer heading up a roster that is currently notably heavy on TBDs, and likely to be filled out by players whose careers are dotted with DNP-CDs.

And that's its own narrative, with the additional notation that Riley's only NBA Executive of the Year award is 15 years old and had to be shared with former Chicago Bulls general manager Gar Forman, if that's your idea of achievement. This move alone deserves a trophy simply for Riley finally acknowledging that looking both ways before crossing the street is for candypants weenies, after years of thinking that not looking both ways led only to flattened pedestrians.