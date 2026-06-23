Giannis Antetokounmpo Is A Heat

It's over! The Milwaukee Bucks finally did it: Late Monday night, they picked the better of two competing offers and finally agreed to ship out differently gruntled superstar and franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo. That deal sent him to the Miami Heat in exchange for a blockbuster haul of players and draft picks.

It's been a long and torturous process for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who for the most part have enjoyed and profited by one another for 13 years now. Milwaukee, understandably, has been reluctant to bail on the Antetokounmpo era: A consequence of employing one of the sport's two or three best players in a star-driven league is it is all but impossible to deal that guy away for anything approaching equal present value. Giannis, meanwhile, has been caught between competing priorities. On the one hand, he wants to be seen publicly as loyal, gung-ho, and committed to the Bucks for life—he wore a Bucks green shirt and watchband to the paddock at the Monaco Grand Prix this month—and on the other hand he wants to spend the next chapter of his Hall of Fame–quality career contending for another championship, a goal he'd determined, reasonably and correctly, he could no longer pursue with the only NBA employer he'd ever known.

Frustration over the state of Milwaukee's basketball operation had started to curdle the smiling, smothie-loving goofball of happier times and damage Antetokounmpo's relationship with fans. Losing made him sour and whiny, and as the Bucks contorted their operation to prop open their window of contention, it became impossible to ignore that they were also employing several Antetokounmpo brothers at a time. A deeply gross personal sponsorship deal with the sleazy prediction market Kalshi eroded anyone's image of Giannis as someone whose fundamental decency would tend to steer him away from the more nakedly corrupt and exploitive scams of our current moment; meanwhile, Giannis helped himself not at all by booing Milwaukee's disapproving fans during a gruesome blowout home loss to the crippled Minnesota Timberwolves. He is also, it turns out, an inattentive landlord. Long before the Bucks shut him down for the 2025–26 season in mid-March, Antetokounmpo had started to look like a sweaty petulant loser. Off the court, he was bleating about his commitment to the Bucks franchise while working with his agent, not at all secretly, to engineer an escape. He had become exhausting.

It's worth noting, though, that Antetokounmpo has not yet stopped being an absolute buzzsaw on the basketball court. The Bucks stunk last season and missed the playoffs, but Giannis once again won his minutes; for the portion of the 2025–26 season when he was upright, he was still performing like an MVP candidate. Had he not missed 46 of 82 games, there's a non-zero chance the Bucks would've limped along within range of that final play-in spot, even with their roster overladen with surplus Antetokounmpo siblings and crippled by the stretched dead-money contract of a shitcanned Damian Lillard.

Antetokounmpo is entering his age-32 season, and prior to this season's injury shutdown—a shutdown that he vehemently opposed, to the bewilderment of his bosses and his team's fans—Giannis had played at least 61 games in every season of his career. He had become a somewhat predictable, not entirely pleasant player to watch—the three-pointer has not come around, and there's a lot of bashing to his game—but he has also been about as reliable a superstar as anyone has any right to expect, and he appeared more than capable of propping up the disfigured Bucks for another several years of tragic, striving also-ran-dom.

Now that's over. The deal with Miami will not be completed officially until July 6, per reports, which means that the sides could shuffle in more parties, players, and picks. As it stands, the Bucks will receive Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel'el Ware, and someone named Kasparas Jakucionis. Miami will also send along the 13th pick in Tuesday's draft, plus unprotected first-round picks in the 2031 and 2033 drafts, a pick swap in 2030, and a second-round pick in 2033. This is a mighty haul for the Bucks, at least in sheer volume. Herro, Jaquez, and Ware were all rotation players last season, when healthy, for a 43-win Heat team. Herro has been an All-Star; Jaquez finished second in voting for last season's Sixth Man of the Year award; Ware, a 22-year-old seven-footer headed into his third NBA season, finished sixth in Rookie of the Year voting in 2025. Jakucionis is a Lithuanian rookie whose existence I cannot pretend to ever have registered before this very morning. Luis Paez-Pumar, Defector's resident Heat knower, responded to news of the trade Monday night by typing the words "Damn they had to throw in Kas" into our company Slack.

There is sure to be more movement. The 26-year-old Herro, a very good shooter and a credible playmaker, has only one year left under contract. Though he is from the Milwaukee area, it would not be very surprising if the Bucks consider him a trade asset rather than a solution at point guard, and ship him along to a would-be contender for more draft picks or younger prospects. Jaquez is also entering the final year of his rookie contract, and will be a restricted free agent after next season. Ware and Jakucionis have years left under team control, and could more easily figure into a longer-term rebuilding project. The Bucks also have Kyle Kuzma, a fact that somehow gets funnier every time I encounter it.

The Heat, meanwhile, now have two of the East's best defenders in Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, but the cupboard is otherwise alarmingly bare. It's thrilling to imagine the shit that Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will get up to with a physical specimen as impressive as Antetokounmpo in hand, but even he could be excused for struggling to build coherent lineups out of two large interior players and the several blinking goobers left on Miami's roster. Norman Powell had a career year for the Heat last season, but he is entering his age-33 season and is a free agent; after him, Miami's best guard under contract might be Davion Mitchell? Pelle Larsson? In any case, Pat Riley has work left to do to build a significantly better outfit than the one Antetokounmpo just fled in Milwaukee. Adebayo is terrific, but the Heat, as presently constructed, are one significant injury away from Giannis forcing another wave of Antetokounmpo lads onto his team's payroll and endorsing Blackout Coffee.

Still, this is a preferable outcome to Milwaukee's other option. In a delightful throwback to Boston's Danny Ainge era, Shams Charania reported early Tuesday morning that the Celtics, now under the front-office leadership of former head coach Brad Stevens, almost traded for Antetokounmpo in a package centered on former Finals MVP Jaylen Brown. Can you fucking imagine?