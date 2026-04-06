Giannis Antetokounmpo And The Bucks Are Feuding Right To The End

A couple of Antetokounmpos took the court for the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, in a home win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Neither of them were the good Antetokounmpo. Thanasis, the second-oldest of the five brothers, played two minutes and scored a bucket. Alex, the youngest, played one minute in what was his fourth-ever NBA game, and also scored a bucket. The good Antetokounmpo, Giannis, was in street clothes, missing his 11th straight game since a calf strain. The Bucks say he cannot play because he is injured. Giannis says that he wants to play but the team is forcing him to sit out while healthy. The NBA is investigating the dispute under the Player Participation Policy, which allows the league to punish teams for sitting star players.

The policy, which was established by the NBA Board of Governors ahead of the 2023–24 season, addresses specifically what the Bucks are accused of doing: On the first page of the document, the policy says that teams "must refrain from any long-term shutdown (or near shutdown) whereby a star player ceases participating in games or begins to play a materially reduced role in circumstances affecting the integrity of the game." Further down, the policy reiterates that the league has discretion to "impose discipline" whenever a star player "stops playing (or, in the judgment of the league office, begins to play a materially reduced role) in circumstances affecting the integrity of the game."

At this time of year, it is very common for lousy NBA teams to shelve star-level players for injuries that under better circumstances would not be considered season-ending. The Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards recently made a trade-deadline business out of soaking up expensive stars who could soon be mothballed for minimally plausible rehabilitation reasons, so the policy has obviously not had the intended effect. For tanking teams, the incentives still dwarf the penalties described by the policy, which are limited to monetary fines that any good owner would happily eat. None of the ideas in commissioner Adam Silver's package of anti-tanking proposals stand the remotest chance of solving the problem. So long as there is a player draft, and the player draft is viewed as a pro-parity league-balancing necessity, there will be tanking.

Milwaukee's case doesn't necessarily require tanking incentive: The Bucks' championship window appears to have closed, and they only have one more year of control under Giannis's existing contract, and next season will be his age-32 season. If they are facing a rebuilding phase, he might have more value to them as a trade chip than a basketball player, in which case a bad injury at the tail end of a lost season could be catastrophic. Less cynically, whatever shred of hope they maintain of competing again during Giannis's prime will require him to be healthy. In any case, Milwaukee's decision to hold Giannis out for the final 15 games of a failed campaign is sensible, if unpleasant, in that it serves the short-, medium-, and long-term interests of the organization. Also, yeah, it's almost certainly a violation of the league's participation policy.

What's special about this case is that the Bucks are being accused from within, and the whistleblower is the franchise icon they've shut down. "I’m healthy," Antetokounmpo insisted before Milwaukee's game on Friday, a 133-101 loss to the Boston Celtics. "I hate it when people force me to do things against my nature. I’m a player. I get paid to play."

The sides are now trading accusations as the regular season enters its final week. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday that the Bucks told NBA investigators Giannis "declined to participate" in three-on-three scrimmages last week, which they claim are part of their return-to-play protocol. This may not be in the best of good faith: Giannis said Friday that he has been healthy for weeks, and that no one with the Bucks has engaged him on the topic of returning to action since he made it clear to head coach Doc Rivers and general manager Jon Horst that he wants to play. I suspect that the Bucks would not mind the protocol so scrupulously if they were a couple games out of a first-round home-court advantage; I also suspect that Giannis would not turn his nose up at three-on-threes if a prompt return to action kept him eligible for the MVP award. It would seem that some amount of silly posturing is taking place: These people all work and travel together, so it's somewhat hard to imagine how Antetokounmpo has not been able to force this conversation with Rivers or Horst, if indeed he wants to have it.

As has been the case with Giannis's stubborn non-trade demand, this disconnect suggests an organization mired in dysfunction. Antetokounmpo says he wants to be a Buck and wants to play, but evinces no real regard for the priorities of an organization that cannot make the playoffs this season and therefore has good reasons for looking ahead to the next few. The Bucks seem disinclined to tend the desires of their franchise player at the cost of overall organizational health, except to the extent of handing over a couple of their roster positions to his useless brothers.

"It’s like a slap in my face," said Giannis, of being asked to miss meaningless games in order to preserve his health, while his employers contrive elaborate feel-good rituals for the broader Antetokounmpo family.

"This is a grown man’s game and it should be handled that way by everybody," said Rivers, as his organization tattles on its 31-year-old face of the franchise, for doing practice wrong. "This is where grown men get in a room and they talk it out." There are four games remaining on Milwaukee's schedule, then a long summer of angst. It's never too late for grown-ups to act like grown-ups, but it's far too late for grown-up behavior to bring dignity to this miserable, wasted season.