Miami Heat Post, Then Remove, Video That I Am Taking To Mean LeBron James Is Definitely Coming Back To Miami

There's not a lot of NBA news happening right now, so we must welcome any sort of chaos we can find, even of the accidental kind.

On Tuesday night, the excruciating wait for LeBron James to make up his damn mind about where he is going to play next season wore down the faculties of at least one social media employee, as the Miami Heat accidentally published an unlisted video on its YouTube channel, which signaled LeBron's introductory press conference for the team he won his first (and second) title with will happen on July 27.

🚨The Miami Heat posted a video this earlier on their official YouTube page called "LeBron James Introductory press” before removing it an hour later.



Is the King returning to the 305👀 pic.twitter.com/LhopiIJy6o — The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash) July 22, 2026

The video was up for at least nine hours before it was seemingly made private or deleted. A team spokesperson told ESPN's Shams Charania what was evident from the second this was spotted and quickly shot across NBA Twitter: It was an accident. "The club's social media department was preparing for the possibility of James' signing and mistakenly posted the link to the team's YouTube page," the team told Charania.

This doesn't feel all that different from the common practice of prewriting a celebrity's obituary, but that doesn't make the incident any less funny, or any less worthy of hyperfixation. What else are we going to talk about? The suddenly exciting Washington Wizards? Whether the suddenly exciting Washington Wizards will regret passing on Darryn Peterson? The contract the suddenly exciting Washington Wizards gave Trae Young? Please. This is July, where we wonder if team owners can use marriage as salary cap circumvention. Take your analyzing ass back to March, where that kind of Washington Wizards chatter belongs.

Speaking personally, as a Miami Heat fan who is very bored now that the World Cup is over, this is exactly what I needed: a healthy dose of delusion that LeBron will finish his career where he won his first (and second!!!) title. As for fans of other LeBron hopefuls like the Sixers, Warriors, Cavaliers, and also Tyrese Haliburton: Eat shit, he's bringing his talents back to South Beach. Why else would someone accidentally post a video with a precise press conference date? Open your mind's eye and embrace Heat Culture.