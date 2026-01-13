Skip to Content
Defector home
Defector home
Log In
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement
NBA

Joe Mazzulla Reacts To Celtics Loss By Only Repeating Two Words: “Illegal Screen”

12:09 PM EST on January 13, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 12: &lt;&gt;at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 12, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
53Comments

After his Boston Celtics lost 98-96 to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, head coach Joe Mazzulla delivered a tour-de-force performance as the character "Joe Mazzulla." While speaking to press, he answered all six questions with the same two words, then left.

There's a lot to love about Mazzulla's line delivery. You think, just for a second, that he might provide an actual answer to the next query—nope. "Illegal screen."

Mazzulla was probably referring to what happened on the Pacers' final possession of the game. Indiana forward Pascal Siakam walked up to set a screen on Celtics guard Derrick White, but Siakam extended a leg and leaned outside the frame of his body, clipping White and forcing the Celtics defenders to switch. Siakam then attacked White and banked in a floater to go up by two with six seconds on the clock. White's long three-point attempt on Boston's final possession was no good, and the Pacers came away with the win.

The Celtics, sitting third in the Eastern Conference, haven't been pleased with how they've been officiated over the last few days. After Saturday's five-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Celtics star Jaylen Brown tore into the refs at length and was fined $35,000. His coach chose a path that was truer to his own oddly intense nature. No NBA coach is better at staying in character, or in possession of a stranger character, than Joe Mazzulla.

Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement

If you liked this blog, please share it! Your referrals help Defector reach new readers, and those new readers always get a few free blogs before encountering our paywall.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Defector

NFL

The Steel Curtain Finally Falls On Mike Tomlin

January 13, 2026
NFL

Eagles Now Free To Hire An Offensive Coordinator Who Doesn’t Suck

January 13, 2026
Creaturefector

This Worm Is A Millennial

January 13, 2026
Politics

JD Vance Is A Hog That’ll Eat Any Slop

January 13, 2026
Funbag

A Belated Review Of ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 (Which Sucked A Fat One)

January 13, 2026
NHL

The World’s Angriest Rangers Fans Might Be Right

January 13, 2026
See all posts
Subscribe to skip adsAdvertisement