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It Sucks To Be Alex Bregman Right Now

1:36 PM EDT on September 24, 2026

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Alex Bregman
Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images
Isaac Wasserman/Getty Images

The person in the photo above is not a strange wanderer whose arrival at the local inn coincided with that of a growing pestilence. That is Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman, photographed in the dugout two nights ago.

Bregman looks like that because he was struck by a foul ball while standing in the on-deck circle during last Sunday's game against the Reds. He suffered multiple facial fractures, which is obvious by the look of him. Here he is this morning arriving at Wrigley Field:

Pic I just took of Alex Bregman arriving at Wrigley this morning.Note tape on side of face.

Sam Bernero (@sambernero.bsky.social) 2026-09-24T14:51:02.531Z

It's never a good sign when a series of haphazardly placed bandages appear to be holding up the left side of your face. This is at least an improvement from how he looked Sunday night, though.

Bregman has not yet been placed on the IL, and is reportedly going to attempt to play this weekend. If he does, I think the opposing pitchers should all agree to keep the ball low and away, just to be nice.

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