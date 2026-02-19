Skip to Content
This Is So Stupid

I Finally Understand This Tara Lipinski Commercial

11:36 AM EST on February 19, 2026

Tara Lipinski upside down
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
167Comments

The one and only you is the human forged by the path that only you are on. Facing the not-knowing, putting one foot in front of the other. She's not your trophies. Because our trophies sit on the shelf. It's the bonds we forge with one another that can guide us to what we're here to do, and to be who we are: the one and only you.

The one and only you is the human forged by the path that only you are on.

Facing the not-knowing, putting one foot in front of the other.

She's not your trophies.

Because.

Our trophies sit on the shelf.

It's the bonds we forge with one another that can guide us to what we're here to do.

And to be who we are.

The one and only you.

The one and only one and only one and only you is the human forged by the path that the one and only you are on.

Facingthenotknowingputtingonefootinfrontoftheother

shesnotyourtrophies

Because the one and only you our trophies sit on the shelves.

The one and only you is the bonds we forge with the one and only one another that can guide the one and only us to what we're here to do.

And to be the one and only who we are. The one and only you.

Anyway, something to think about.

