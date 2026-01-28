Skip to Content
How Do You Make A Podcast When The World Is On Fire?

12:23 PM EST on January 28, 2026

Illustration by Tara Jacoby

This isn't the finale we imagined for Season 9, but as 2025 and 2026 have illustrated, time will keep passing and things will keep changing, regardless of our little plans. Just like everyone else right now, we learned all the ways we can adapt when everything starts to get a little chaotic.

This week's episode is a little different from most. Instead of bringing you a new story, Rachelle and Se’era sat down to talk about what it's been like to work on the show over the course of the past year, and what it means to produce a podcast about gossip when it feels like the world is on fire. Fear not! We also came prepared with some morsels of gossip shared by listeners just to help sustain y’all through the break. See you this summer for Season 10! 


You can support the show by subscribing on Pocket Casts, Overcast, or wherever else you listen! You can also follow Normal Gossip on Instagram. The transcript of this week's episode can be found here. You can sign up for the Normal Gossip newsletter here.

Jae Towle Vieira

Jae Towle Vieira [they/them] works as a producer for Normal Gossip. Their fiction has been published in The Normal School, New England Review, Carve Magazine, Passages North, Fairy Tale Review, and elsewhere.

