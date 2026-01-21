The Bride’s Last Bribery Fund

There comes a time in everyone woman's life when she must decide if she is getting on the party bus or not. In this case, the party bus is a metaphor for the whole concept of bachelorette parties and all the nonsense and spiraling costs that are associated with the whole tradition. The party bus is also, in fact, a party bus, because how could you get the girls together for the Bride's Last Ride without an intermediate size bus loaded down with booze?

Calling all Omega Theta Pi’s and hot librarians—who’s ready for a trip to Nashville? Today’s episode is the recording from our September 2025 live show in Seattle!

Our guest was Josh Gwynn! Josh Gwynn is an audio producer, host, and creative who has created work for Pineapple Street Media, The New York Times, Netflix, Higher Ground, Nike and more. Josh hosted Back Issue together with Tracy Clayton, a podcast which The New York Times called “a balm in trying times.”

Josh came to Seattle with some juicy gossip about neighbors who were serving a lot more than hamburgers and hot dogs to visitors. Then Rachelle told Josh and the audience a tale of bachelorette parties, the logistical nightmare of wrangling 12 people for two days of drinking and the finer points of using a bribery fund for the bride.

