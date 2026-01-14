Mom Crimes And Other International Laws

Everyone knows there are 50 ways to leave your lover, but the 50 ways of introducing your boyfriend to your parents don’t get as much airtime. First impressions with a new partner are notoriously tricky and can be panic inducing, but how long could you reasonably delay the meet between your parents and your new boo? Would you wait six months? Two years? What about the length of an undergraduate degree?

Today’s tale features a friend-of-a-friend who decides not just to wait until the end of college to tell her parents about her boyfriend, but makes the choice to hard-launch her relationship while picking up her parents from the airport. While under normal conditions that life decision could fuel a whole episode on its own, in this case that is only the beginning. Would you be surprised to find our our friend-of-a-friend's mom decides to take her (loving?) revenge above and beyond?

Our guest this week is Lovia Gyarkye! Lovia Gyarkye is an editor at Hammer & Hope, a magazine of Black politics and culture. Previously, she was a film and TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter.

Lovia brought Rachelle some gossip about a film industry party with increasingly weird vibes, and then Rachelle brought Lovia a story about mothers and daughters and why it's important to never give a parent full reign over planning a family trip.

