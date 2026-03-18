Let’s Catch Up On The Hilarious Afroman Defamation Trial

Afroman, once world famous for his song about being high (though I always preferred "Crazy Rap" myself), has emerged as a new kind of internet folk hero in the aftermath of an incident in 2022 with Ohio police, when Adams County sheriff's deputies broke down the door to his home and raided the place under a warrant for drug trafficking and kidnapping. The search turned up nothing incriminating, and Afroman, real name Joseph Foreman, was never arrested or charged with anything. Because he had been unjustly targeted by the police and felt his rights and privacy had been trampled on, as well as now having a broken door, a busted driveway gate, and $400 allegedly missing, Afroman sought vengeance the best way he knew how: releasing lots of funny music videos online.

Suffice to say, the cops did not enjoy having Afroman make a bunch of songs clowning on them, with actual footage from their failed raid to boot, and so they did what cops always do: make the situation worse. Those Adams County sheriff's deputies then decided to sue Afroman for defamation, the trial for which is currently ongoing. We are only on Day 3 of the proceedings, but already it has provided tremendous content.

Afroman makes a clear argument for why he was justified making his songs about the sheriff's deputies, both as a matter of freedom of speech and as a fair reaction to the wrongful, overzealous raid on his home. In contrast, the cops who have taken to the stand so far have not articulated themselves quite as well.

This suit is certain to just make things worse for the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Afroman's videos may have gone viral but they were mostly contained, their reach—outside of the initial wave of virality—more than likely limited to Cincinnati, its surrounding areas, and whatever colleges at which Afroman goes around performing. But the trial has brought all new visibility to these videos, putting Afroman on the brink of going platinum again. There is no winning here for the cops, no matter how many distressed tears you try to pull out of them.

As for Afroman himself, this may not be Uncle Luke on trial or anything, but it is another case in which people must decide how much they actually like freedom of speech, as well as whether the police are justified to behave however they like under the auspices of "doing their job." Actually, he explains it a lot better than I could. It's a trial about a principle and fighting unfairness, with some funny videos making it all that much more entertaining. Justice the Afroman way is a lot more satisfying than what the system usually gives.