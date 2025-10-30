Help Secure Our Financial Independence By Infiltrating The Great Blogger Bake Shop

Last year, Defector’s operations geniuses submitted our annual Tip Jar drives for consideration in the Online Journalism Awards category of “Innovation in Revenue Strategy” for mid-size newsrooms. We did not win. The award instead went to the Kyiv Independent for “building a sustainable media business during war.” While we maintain that “sending David Roth to deliver a cardboard cutout of himself to fund subscriptions for people who can’t afford them” is vital work, we respect the committee’s choice and congratulate the winners.

We have also taken this result as evidence that we must keep building on past successes with food-style prizes if we want to eventually break through. So for this year’s Tip Jar drive, we invite you to Infiltrate The Great Blogger Bake Shop and travel to Philadelphia to either judge (easy mode) or bake along with (chaos mode) Kelsey McKinney and Chris Thompson as they take on another timed baking challenge.

To enter, between today and Nov. 29, all you have to do is either: (a) make a contribution of at least $20 into our Tip Jar; or (b) upgrade your subscription (e.g. from Reader to Pal). Everyone who does one of these things will have their name entered into a raffle, and the winner of that raffle will travel to Philadelphia on Defector’s dime at some point this winter to bake with Chris and Kelsey who, out of spite and dogged commitment to this bit, have become genuinely good bakers.

As with last year, we’ve also got a door prize for everyone who contributes: a recording of a dramatic reading by Defector’s foremost Anglophile. (Those operations geniuses are in negotiations to see how much nonsense the staffer in question will tolerate.) That'll hit your inbox in December.

As a reminder, we use our Tip Jar to subsidize subscriptions for students and people in financial need. Everyone who contributes can take heart in knowing that they are helping expose youths to good blogs. (If you are a student or could otherwise use one of these subsidized subscriptions, please contact us at freeblogs@defector.com!)

Full legalese on the drawing is available here. The short version is: