Defector Tip Jar / Bake Shop Terms & Conditions

NO PURCHASE OR FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. BY ENTERING THE DRAWING, YOU AGREE TO THESE OFFICIAL RULES, WHICH ARE A CONTRACT, SO READ THEM CAREFULLY BEFORE ENTERING. WITHOUT LIMITATION, THIS CONTRACT INCLUDES A LIMITATION OF YOUR RIGHTS AND REMEDIES, AND CERTAIN RELEASES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE USE OF YOUR NAME, VOICE, IMAGE AND LIKENESS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

HOW TO ENTER: Beginning on October 30, 2025 at 12:00 AM Eastern Standard Time through November 29, 2025 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time, you can submit an entry by: (i) contributing at least $20 to the Defector Tip Jar or (ii) upgrading your existing Defector subscription or (iii) purchasing a new Defector subscription using promotional codes BAKE or KELSEY or (iv) entering your email address Beginning on October 30, 2025 at 12:00 AM Eastern Standard Time through November 29, 2025 at 11:59 PM Eastern Standard Time, you can submit an entry by: (i) contributing at least $20 to the Defector Tip Jar here (ii) upgrading your existing Defector subscription(iii) purchasing a new Defector subscription using promotional codes BAKE or KELSEY(iv) entering your email address here . Use of any robotic, automatic, programmed, or similar entry method or entering more than the number of times permitted will void all entries and result in disqualification. You may not enter more times than indicated by using multiple email addresses, identities, or devices in an attempt to circumvent the rules.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to residents of the 50 United States and Washington D.C. (collectively, the “Territory”), 21 years of age and older as of October 30, 2025, except for employees of Defector Media LLC (“Sponsor”), their affiliates, subsidiaries, employees, contractors, vendors, owners, and agents (collectively “Promotion Parties”), and members of their immediate family or persons living in the same household. Void where prohibited.

DRAWING: A random drawing will be conducted on or about December 2, 2025 by the Sponsor to select the winner[s] from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Potential winner[s] will be notified by email. The return of any prize notification or prize as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected. All income taxes resulting from acceptance of prize are the responsibility of winner. By entering this drawing, entrant accepts and agrees to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which shall be final in all matters. All federal and state laws apply.

LIMITATION OF LIABILITY: By entering this drawing, entrants waive all right to, and hold each of the Promotion Parties harmless from, any claim, liability, loss, damage (including punitive, incidental, and consequential damages), or expense (including attorneys’ fees) arising out of or in connection with participation in this drawing or the acceptance, use, or misuse of any prize, your entry into the designated bakery space or other venue, any ingredients used by Kelsey McKinney or Chris Thompson or the winner to prepare the baked goods for or alongside the official winner and any third persons, the preparation of the baked goods by Kelsey McKinney or Chris Thompson or the winner, the baked goods themselves, the delivery or provision of ingredients by any third-party, the use of the bakery’s appliances for the preparation of the baked goods, use of your name, voice, image and/or likeness as described herein, or any additional release or use documents described herein.SOME JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW THE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THE ABOVE MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. Promotion Parties will not be responsible for: late, incomplete, or incorrect entries; an entrant’s failure to receive prize notices due to entrant’s spam, junk e-mail, or other security settings or for entrants’ provision of incorrect or otherwise non-functioning contact information; technical, hardware, or software malfunctions, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incorrect, inaccurate, incomplete, garbled, or delayed electronic communications whether caused by the sender or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or used in this drawing; by any human error which may occur in the processing of the entries in this drawing; or any typographical, technological, or other error in the publishing of the offer, administration of the drawing, or announcement of the prizes. If, in the Sponsor’s opinion, there is such an error, or there is any suspected evidence of tampering with any portion of the drawing, or if technical difficulties (including viruses and bugs) compromise the integrity of the drawing, Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or modify this drawing. In the event of termination, winners will be selected from among all eligible entries received as of date of termination. In the event a dispute arises as to the identity of a potentially winning entrant, entries will be declared made by the name on the online entry form.

PRIZE: The official winner will join Kelsey McKinney and Chris Thompson (co-owners and employees of Defector Media, and hobbyist bakers who regularly write about baking on Defector.com) at a bakery or other cooking venue in the greater Philadelphia area to participate in a timed baking challenge, where the winner may choose to play the role of baking contestant, commentator, or judge. Sponsor will fly the official winner and one guest (provided they accompany the winner on the same flight and are in compliance with these Terms and Conditions) to Philadelphia, PA (or other area airport) on flights originating in the United States, and provide hotel accommodations for at least one (1) night, on a date and at a time mutually agreed upon between winner and Sponsor. Total prize value: less than $4,999 in the aggregate. The prize will be accepted "as is" without warranty of any kind, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose). That, among other things, means though we think Kelsey and Chris are very good and capable bakers, you just may not think the final baked goods are that great. You and your guest must each, if requested by Defector Media, execute waivers and releases, in addition to those set forth herein, to be provided by Defector Media, as to liability, and the use of your name, voice, likeness and image on our website and in related media. The Prize consists of only those items specifically listed as part of the prize. Limit one prize per family or household. No substitution or transfer of prize permitted by winner. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value. All prizes will be awarded. If a potential winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the applicable prize to an alternate winner by random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries. Only three (3) alternate drawings will be held, after which the prize will remain un-awarded.

CHOICE OF LAW AND FORUM: Entrant agrees that all matters arising out of or relating to this drawing and these Official Rules are governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of New York, without giving effect to any of its conflict of laws provisions thereof. Entrant further agrees that any legal suit, action, or proceeding arising out of or relating to this drawing and these Official Rules shall be brought exclusively in the applicable federal or state courts located in New York, New York.

PRIVACY: Subject to these Official Rules, information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on : Subject to these Official Rules, information submitted with an entry is subject to the Privacy Policy stated on https://defector.com/privacy-notice/

WINNERS LIST: For the names of all prize winners, available after December 2, 2025, send a self-addressed, stamped #10 envelope to: Defector Media LLC, 147 Prince Street, Unit 319, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

USE OF VOICE, NAME AND LIKENESS OF WINNER IN DEFECTOR PUBLICATION: Each entrant acknowledges and agrees that in the event such entrant becomes the winner of the Prize, Sponsor is authorized to utilize entrant’s name, voice, image and likeness (i) in an article and/or video published by Sponsor, (ii) on Sponsor’s website, and/or (ii) in and on postings to social media.

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS. Winner, and its guest, may be required to complete, sign and return a supplemental affidavit of eligibility and limitation of liability and, unless prohibited by law, supplemental publicity release to Sponsor or Sponsor’s representative within three (3) days of prize acceptance. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with the terms of these Terms and Condition, including verification that each of the potential winner (and it’s guest) is twenty-one (21) years of age or older, the potential winner will be declared an official winner of the drawing. If Sponsor cannot verify that each of the potential winner (and it’s guest) is twenty-one (21) years of age or older prior to winner notification, then the potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner will be selected as described herein (time permitting). If Sponsor so elects, potential winner and its guest may be required to submit to a confidential background check. Such background check may include (but is not limited to) investigation of criminal, sexual offenses, or other arrest or conviction record, and any other factor deemed relevant by the Sponsor to help ensure that potential winner will not bring the Sponsor into public disrepute, contempt, scandal or ridicule or reflect unfavorably on the Sponsor. If requested by Sponsor, potential winner and its guest agrees to sign waiver forms authorizing the release of personal and background information. In the event of noncompliance, to be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor, prize will be forfeited and will be awarded to an alternate winner.