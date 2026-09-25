Even The Weather Hates Ed Sheeran

After Ed Sheeran went through all that trouble to appease New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, he'll end up not playing at his stadium anyway. The musician's shows, scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Foxborough, Mass., have been canceled because of the incoming nor'easter expected to hit the East Coast this weekend. At least one good thing's coming out of this storm.

"Due to the severe weather warnings in place in Boston and across New England throughout the weekend and following consultation with local officials, the promoter and tour have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium," the venue's statement read. "The decision was made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority." Those who bought tickets will be refunded, and free to spend their money on something equally as compelling, like going to the dentist.

This weekend's shows were the original reason why Kraft strong-armed (really, weak-armed) Sheeran last week into dropping Macklemore as an opening act on the U.S. portion of his tour. The Patriots owner, a billionaire who has routinely donated money to groups that support Israel and its military, took issue with the rapper's support of Palestine. After Sheeran obliged, then blamed his promoter, the rest of his openers and his backing band ditched him on principle. Many people made fun of the musician for having no spine or scruples. Sheeran's subsequent show was this past Saturday in Philadelphia, where he recited a meaningless statement then cried.

Now, hilariously, Sheeran can't even play at Kraft's stadium because of extenuating circumstances. A greater power in the universe has told him to fuck off and stay inside this weekend. His cousin Jethro is taking a victory lap amid whatever familial beef they have, and Macklemore has announced his own "Free Palestine" tour beginning in late October, with the proceeds going to organizations that support Palestinians. Can it get any worse for Ed Sheeran? That's not rhetorical—can it? Please?