Ed Sheeran Delivers Pointless Statement Then Cries During Latest Concert

This past weekend, Ed Sheeran performed his first concert since decrepit Patriots owner Robert Kraft stuck his hand up the singer's ass and made him respect Israel. The culturally Irish but politically English musician played with no openers and a new backing band Saturday night in Philadelphia, because all his previous supporting acts abandoned him after his craven decision to drop pro-Palestine rapper Macklemore from his U.S. tour, at the behest of Kraft and other NFL stadium owners. During Saturday's show, Sheeran read a prepared statement presented as an apology.

Sheeran delivered everything you'd expect from a person in his position: equivocating, meaningless bullshit that was most likely written by someone else. A partial transcript:

This week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I've had to take and make difficult decisions, and I am making mistakes, and I'm so, so sorry. I don't want to disappoint fans, and I've never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet. My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me. Honoring my commitment to my fans is also completely central to who I am, and that is why I'm here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour. But I am deeply worried about the idea that venues should pre-approve content of performers. This happens in so many places that I perform around the world, but it should never happen in the free world. Now I want to address the question of where I stand in the situation in Israel and Palestine and whether my doing this concert here tonight implies where I stand. I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division, about humanity, not politics. But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore. What happened in Israel and at the Nova Music Festival on Oct. 7 was horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain. What is happening in Gaza is catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate. My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilians' lives—of children's lives. And the systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked. I am already speaking to people across the spectrum to work out how to make a contribution that helps victims of these terrible times, and listening and learning because I do not know enough. I honestly am so grateful that you're here with me.

Then Ed Sheeran cried a little bit. It's healthy for men to cry, except in this particular circumstance, in which case it's pathetic and embarrassing. Against all odds, you are one of the most popular musicians in the world. Grow up and stop trying to farm pity for yourself like you're Shai Davidai.

Sheeran also told the Philly crowd that his shows are about unity, how you can listen to his music even if you politically disagree ... you've heard this one before. In this specific usage, it provides some incredible added value. So you're telling me I can not only listen to Ed Sheeran's music live, but do it at a venue where I'm possibly sitting next to someone who supports Israel's detainment and torture of Palestinian children? That's an experience worth any amount of Ticketmaster fees!

Bear in mind that this is all coming after Sheeran originally blamed the promoter for Macklemore's expulsion, and tried to pretend he was powerless. Now he's trying this contemptible pivot where he just wants everyone to get along and buy tickets to his show, so he can sit down and weep in front of them. It removes what little subtext there is from his music.

It's financially convenient for this git to describe the genocide of Palestinians as complex, even though all of the musical acts associated with him two weeks ago realized it was actually a pretty simple choice. We still don't know where he and Kraft are actually putting their announced $4 million donation, and how it's supposed to specifically help Gaza. (Last week, Macklemore announced his own $1 million donation to six specific groups.)

Sheeran's tour of humiliation will continue this coming weekend with two shows at the New England Patriots' stadium in Foxborough, Mass. On top of all the public opprobrium Ed's received, his cousin Jethro Sheeran, a musician and reggae producer, is now calling him a coward. There's clearly some sort of deeper familial beef there, but when cousin Jethro is scoring points off you, it's time to pack it up.