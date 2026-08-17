ESPN Reports Steve Ballmer Cleared By NBA’s Kawhi Leonard Investigation, NBA Says Otherwise

According to a report from ESPN, the NBA hasn't found any evidence that Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer arranged to pay Kawhi Leonard in excess of salary-cap rules via the fraudulent green-banking company Aspiration. Just under a year ago, after a series of reports from podcaster Pablo Torre, the NBA hired the prestigious law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to investigate the alleged scheme. Per the ESPN report, lawyers representing Ballmer and the NBA have been negotiating a resolution over the past few days, and "the league has presented no evidence" to Ballmer that he cheated.

Here is a brief summary of how we got here: In early September 2025, Torre reported that Leonard had signed a no-show marketing deal with the now-defunct bank Aspiration, and that this functioned as a way for the Clippers to pay Leonard more than his official salary. Ballmer went on ESPN and played dumb, claiming that while Aspiration was a team partner, he had nothing to do with any arrangements between player and fraudulent bank. Torre produced over a dozen subsequent reports showing a close relationship between Leonard, Aspiration, and various Clippers figures, most notably minority owner Dennis Wong, who reportedly "invested" $1.99 million into Aspiration after the bank was already crashing, and just days before Leonard reportedly received a payment from Aspiration for roughly the same amount. In addition to reams of more evidence about Aspiration, Torre has also reported on what appears to be a similar arrangement between Leonard and scoreboard company Daktronics.

The crux of the scandal is the matter of whether Ballmer was intentionally paying Leonard under the table via the Aspiration arrangement. While something shady was clearly going on, providing ironclad legal proof of intent is tricky. The corpus of Torre's reporting is substantial enough that the relationship seems beyond doubt, but the standard for proving that in something approximating a court of law is significantly higher. The NBA's preliminary findings today don't mean that it's all over and Ballmer is for sure in the clear. According to ESPN's report, the NBA seems to have cleared Ballmer of the biggest potential violation of the collective bargaining agreement, but the league is still looking into whether he overstepped rules limiting what teams can do to facilitate endorsement deals for players.

Via ESPN:

Instead, the NBA is focused on whether the team's introduction of Leonard to team sponsors constitutes a violation of the league's rules prohibiting salary cap circumvention, two of the sources said. The league is examining whether the Clippers are guilty of "failure to supervise" employees, though it's unclear what specific rule the team would have violated or what the penalties would be, two of the sources said.

The league encourages its teams to connect players and potential sponsors, though it technically prohibits the team from arranging marketing deals. That's a minute difference, sending the message that not getting caught circumventing the salary cap is more important than not doing it in the first place. An interesting vein in the ESPN story is that players and management find themselves in a rare moment of solidarity here. However widespread this type of arrangement might be, nobody wants the money tap turned off:

One league insider with direct knowledge of league business said a salary cap circumvention penalty based on player introductions is "an outrageous overreach" and that "it's the job of players' agents to ask for introductions to sponsors and potential endorsers." The person also said that if the league punishes the Clippers for introducing a player to a team sponsor, it "will be felt across the league—and players and their management won't stand for it."

Shortly after the publication of the story—which featured a triple byline of Don Van Natta Jr., Baxter Holmes, and Ramona Shelburne, and to which both Shams Charania and Bobby Marks contributed reporting—the NBA released a harsh statement decrying the story's "numerous and significant inaccuracies," asserting that the league did not cooperate with ESPN's reporting, and implying that the investigation is ongoing. The way to read that statement is that people on the Clippers' side of negotiations likely were behind the story's revelations and claims. It's in the team's interest to get the most favorable version of events out there.

ESPN is a dutiful league mouthpiece most of the time, though if this were simply a matter of doing more stenography on behalf of the NBA, there would be no need to bring in Van Natta Jr. and Holmes. The Clippers, meanwhile, released a statement saying the organization had introduced Leonard "to companies with which we had business relationships."

As the story notes, talks have been "spirited." Someone is trying to influence those talks by getting a big story out in front of the public, and the Clippers would clearly benefit more from everyone thinking the matter is resolved. For his part, Torre has teased more reporting.