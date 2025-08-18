Erika Learns To Sing

There's this archetype in early 2000s teen movies where the protagonist finally trades the hairbrush she sings into from the safety of her bedroom for a real microphone. There's a climactic performance scene where she reveals her secret talent, and there's a choreographed dance and her crush is usually there, too.

I present the "What Dreams Are Made Of" performance from the 2003 Lizzie McGuire movie:

Scenes like this solidify singing's place in the imagination as a talent bestowed on some special chosen individuals, and not others. There's this idea that you either can sing, or you can't. But anyone who actually sings will tell you that it's a skill like any other that you can practice, improve upon, and perfect.

This week's Try Hard guest, Erika Casupanan, took five weeks of voice lessons with the goal of singing public karaoke on the first night of Pride month. And oh boy, not only did she commit fully, but she committed fully to singing Adele.

A transcript of the episode can be found here.

You can listen to Try Hard wherever you get your podcasts: RSS here, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify (if you must). Send me voice memos of the things you're trying at podcasts@defector.com or message me on Instagram @alexlaughs.