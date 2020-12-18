Skip to contents
Announcements

Congrats To This Dumbass, Who Now Has To Give Defector $500,000

Tom Ley
December 18, 2020 12:09 pm
Jason Calacanis
Screenshot: YouTube

Today is the 100th day since the launch of Defector, which means that it’s time to settle a grudge that began over a year ago.

Well, well, well. Well, WELL, well, well, well, well. Jason Calacanis. You venture-capitalist moron. You big-time shit boy. We have some updates for you:

  1. Defector has over 34,000 paying subscribers. The number 34,000 is much larger than the number 10,000.
  2. 10,000 page views a day? Defector had over 366,000 page views just yesterday. We do that all the time. It’s no big thing for us.
  3. I do not feel like counting up how many posts Defector has done.

Anyway, the upshot of all of this is: You just played yourself, you imbecile. You fucking fool!

What happens next is up to you. You could send us a check, and upon receipt of that check I will post another blog on this site calling you all sorts of rude names and reminding everyone that you are a pathetic leech on society. This can be done with you coming to my home with $500,000 in cash stuffed into a bag, at which point I will spit on you. Or you could not pay us, and be labeled as a fraud and a coward from this day until your final breath escapes your lips.

No matter what choice you make, nothing will ever change the fact that you suck, dude. You suck so much.

Also, Defector is offering the same terms to this clown:

Tom Ley

Editor-in-Chief of Defector

Keep up with our blogs.
Something you think we should know? Send a story tip to tips@defector.com

The Latest

Going On Runs

Video Games
Giri Nathan
Slay the spire

The Raiders Cannot Defeat December

NFL
Ray Ratto
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Tyron Johnson #83 of the Los Angeles Chargers celebrates after scoring a 26-yard touchdown against Daryl Worley #36 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 30-27 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Congrats To This Dumbass, Who Now Has To Give Defector $500,000

Announcements
Tom Ley
Jason Calacanis

NFL Security Breach Leads To Violation Of Throwback Apparel Protocol

NFL
Tom Ley
Jon Gruden
See more stories