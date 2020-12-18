Congrats To This Dumbass, Who Now Has To Give Defector $500,000

Today is the 100th day since the launch of Defector, which means that it’s time to settle a grudge that began over a year ago.

If a couple of the @Deadspin writers got together and did 10 posts a day for 100 days, got 10,000 email subscribers, and 10,000 page views a day, I would back them with $500,000 — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) November 2, 2019

Well, well, well. Well, WELL, well, well, well, well. Jason Calacanis. You venture-capitalist moron. You big-time shit boy. We have some updates for you:

Defector has over 34,000 paying subscribers. The number 34,000 is much larger than the number 10,000. 10,000 page views a day? Defector had over 366,000 page views just yesterday. We do that all the time. It’s no big thing for us. I do not feel like counting up how many posts Defector has done.

Anyway, the upshot of all of this is: You just played yourself, you imbecile. You fucking fool!

What happens next is up to you. You could send us a check, and upon receipt of that check I will post another blog on this site calling you all sorts of rude names and reminding everyone that you are a pathetic leech on society. This can be done with you coming to my home with $500,000 in cash stuffed into a bag, at which point I will spit on you. Or you could not pay us, and be labeled as a fraud and a coward from this day until your final breath escapes your lips.

No matter what choice you make, nothing will ever change the fact that you suck, dude. You suck so much.

Also, Defector is offering the same terms to this clown: